Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor event:

Bernstein's Operational Decisions Conference

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Time: Presentation – 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET

A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

