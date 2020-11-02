EVERTEC to Present at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) today announced that Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer will present virtually at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.evertecinc.com . A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

