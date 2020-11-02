Schneider National, Inc. Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Virtual Conferences
Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:
- Baird Global Industrial Conference 2020: Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time).
- Stephens NASH 2020 Investment Conference: Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at noon (Eastern Time).
- Credit Suisse 8th Annual Global Industrials Conference: Thursday, December 3, 2020. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time).
Webcasts for these events may be located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com). A replay of each fireside chat will be available for a limited time following the conference.
About Schneider
Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.
With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.
For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.
Source: Schneider SNDR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102006012/en/Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare