Schneider National, Inc. Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

Baird Global Industrial Conference 2020: Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Stephens NASH 2020 Investment Conference: Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at noon (Eastern Time).

Credit Suisse 8th Annual Global Industrials Conference: Thursday, December 3, 2020. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Webcasts for these events may be located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com). A replay of each fireside chat will be available for a limited time following the conference.