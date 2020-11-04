Bango and BT partnership sees first launch with BritBox 

This first launch for BT is with BritBox, enabling eligible customers to select a 6-month complimentary subscription to the full BritBox digital video service. After this period, customers can continue to enjoy BritBox by simply adding the subscription to their BT plan. This launch also represents the first activation through the Bango Platform for BritBox, a digital video subscription service created by the BBC and ITV.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM:BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces it is powering bundled subscription services for BT, the UK’s leading telecommunications company. BT has selected the Bango Platform as a key integration point to deliver a range of third-party products and services to its customers. The partnership between Bango and BT will open-up greater entertainment and commerce opportunities for BTs broad customer base.

The Bango Platform provides a powerful, extensible technology for BT to deliver customer offers across all its channels. Essential features powered by Bango enable accurate offer targeting, simple activation of offers by customers, management of customer entitlements during offer periods, and one-click billing when customers choose to continue enjoying these services at the end of the offer period. Crucially, the Bango Platform enables BT to offer multiple third-party product bundles, and bundles combining first and third party products. Bango provides powerful data insights to ensure the most attractive offers are presented to each selected customer segment, all through one common platform.

BT aims to provide its customers with a seamless entertainment experience across all their connected devices. Bango technology enables BT to enhance the content ecosystem available to BT customers, so they can enjoy greater freedom and flexibility in the range and way they consume content.

"We are delighted to have been the first to use Bango's commerce platform to help BT entertain their customers with the biggest and best collection of British content available, anywhere." Lee Marshall, Director of Product, BritBox

“We welcome BT and BritBox to the Bango circle. BT will deliver a range of third-party products and services to its customers through the Bango Platform and will benefit from Bango data insights to optimize the targeting of product offers to boost consumer engagement. BritBox is an exciting initial launch, we look forward to powering many more leading third-party services for BT," commented Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango.

