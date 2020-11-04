DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement secunet Security Networks AG: revenues and earnings up significantly year-on-year after the first nine months of 2020 04.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[Essen, 4 November 2020] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), a leading German provider of high-quality, trustworthy IT security and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, today publishes its Group Quarterly Statement as at 30 September 2020. Sales and EBIT increased compared to the previous year, the positive forecast at the end of the year is confirmed.

In the period from January to September 2020, secunet Group achieved sales revenues of 189.0 million euros. Compared with the same period of the previous year (163.5 million euros), this represents an increase of 16% or 25.5 million euros. The growth in sales revenue results primarily from the increased product business (trade goods, licences, maintenance and support) in the Public Sector division.

secunet Group achieved earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 32.1 million euros in the first nine months of 2020. This corresponds to an increase of 45% or 10.0 million euros on the EBIT in the same period of the previous year (22.1 million euros).

Sales revenue in the Public Sector division, which is geared towards public clients, amounted to 163.7 million euros. Compared with the revenues in the same period of the previous year (112.6 million euros), this represents an increase of 45% or 51.1 million euros. The substantial sales growth in the Public Sector division is related to special effects of the coronavirus pandemic: German authorities have pushed ahead with equipping their staff with secure mobile workplaces as needed for working in a mobile office setting. The growth is thus mainly attributable to high revenues in conjunction with products in the SINA family, particularly SINA Workstation. The Public Sector division contributed 87% to the Group's sales revenue (previous year: 69%). EBIT improved from 17.2 million euros in the first nine months of 2019 to 35.0 million euros in the same period of the current year.