 

Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 08:50  |  107   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), has announced the appointment of Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2021. He first joined Autoliv in 1996 and became Vice President Business Development and Investor Relations for Veoneer upon its spin-off from Autoliv in 2018.

Ray Pekar will replace Mats Backman who has decided to leave Veoneer to seek new opportunities. Mats Backman will continue in his position as CFO until March 2021 and in order to ensure a smooth transition he will remain with Veoneer until May 2021. Backman first joined Autoliv in 2016.

"I have worked for five years as CFO first for Autoliv and later Veoneer. It has been a fantastic journey and we have achieved a lot, including establishing Veoneer as a stand-alone company with great growth prospects. Veoneer is now ready to enter a new phase, and this is the right time for me to take the next step", Backman said.

"I warmly welcome Ray to his new role. He brings solid experience from more than two decades with Autoliv and Veoneer. He is also highly respected in the global finance community. I would also like to sincerely thank Mats, with whom I have worked closely over the last five years, first at Autoliv and later at Veoneer. He has played a key role in building up a strong finance team with structured processes and has been the key contributor to our improved financial efficiency. I wish him all the best for the future", said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO, Veoneer.

"I look forward to taking on my new role. The timing for this transition is good, I get to participate in the next part of the build-up of Veoneer as the company enters a growth phase and advances its collaboration with Qualcomm", said Ray Pekar.

As an additional part of the development of Veoneer's financial management Christine Rankin, currently Vice President of Corporate Control, has been appointed Senior Vice President Corporate Control and Principal Accounting Officer for Veoneer, effective immediately.

Ray Pekar has more than 30 years in the automotive industry with positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of finance and accounting, business development, M&A and investor relations, including six years as VP Finance Autoliv North America. He is a CPA/CMA in Ontario, Canada and holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Windsor with a concentration in finance and accounting.

Seite 1 von 3
Veoneer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), has announced the appointment of Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2021. He first joined Autoliv in 1996 and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
Light Sensor Market Size Worth $6.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
Thousands tune in for JNA Awards 2020 hybrid ceremony
Daddybaby Protective Masks Certified by BSI, Contributing to the Prevention and Control of the ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Top-Aktien für die Autonome Mobilität, die Millionäre machen könnten
13.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
06.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual