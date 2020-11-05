 

Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) today announced the addition of three new distinguished members to its Advisory Board. The Company is also providing certain unaudited preliminary third-quarter 2020 results to show recent revenues, expenses, and other income sources.

THREE INDUSTRY LEADERS JOIN ADVISORY BOARD

Ynvisible is excited to announce that it has invited Ramin Heyardarpour, Sal Pellingra, and Tiffany Vasilchik to Ynvisible's Advisory Board, to join its existing distinguished members Dr. Michael Okoroafor, Dr. Harlan Byker, and Dr. Harri Kopola.

The new Advisory Board members infuse further Consumer Insights, Engineering, Business, and Packaging expertise into the Ynvisible as it aims to accelerate toward its vision of becoming a leading company in the field of printed and flexible electronics and a knowledgeable, go-to partner for stakeholders across market categories. The Advisory Board instills the Company with business insights and deep industry knowledge and networks, as Ynvisible aims to build innovative market leading solutions and technology standards that provide an easy visual interface for the Internet of Things (IoT).

These inspiring professionals work collaboratively with like-minded experts and organizations to cultivate deeper understanding and relationships with industry, academia, government, and financial partners. Ultimately, this infusion of new perspectives will transform the entire Ynvisible value chain.

Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible, says, "The Ynvisible leadership team is incredibly proud to strengthen our already esteemed Advisory Board. Our Advisory Board shares our enthusiasm, they recognize our potential, and they challenge each of us on the Sr. Management Team to constantly improve. Our new Advisory Board is now very much a Next Generational Board and brings new insights, high level of energy, and diversity of expertise for the next phase of Ynvisible's growth."

Having just completed acquisitions of enhanced sales capability from rDot AB, and strategic licensing agreements with NXN and RISE – strategic partnerships that unlock the versatility and appeal of ultra-low power, flexible, printed electronics and displays – Ynvisible is now keenly focused on the scale production of premium retail, supply chain, and health & wellness solutions.

