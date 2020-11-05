 

DGAP-News Nine-month results: 11880 Solutions AG reports revenue and EBITDA growth even in crisis year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Nine-month results: 11880 Solutions AG reports revenue and EBITDA growth even in crisis year 2020

05.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 5 November 2020 - 11880 Solutions AG today announced a significant year-on-year increase in revenue for the first nine months of financial year 2020 despite a difficult economic environment. At EUR 36.5 million, revenue as of 30 September 2020 was up EUR 1.2 million compared with the previous year (30 September 2019: EUR 35.2 million). The company's customer base in the digital business continued to grow by 4,558 new customers in the first nine months of 2020. September was the most successful month since the transformation began in 2016. Consolidated EBITDA also increased significantly, coming in at EUR 2.3 million after nine months (30.09.2019: EUR 1.9 million).

Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG, commented: "We are delighted with our performance so far in what is a difficult year, and we are optimistic about the fourth quarter. This positive trend confirms that our services are well received in the market and that more and more small enterprises in Germany put their trust in our online expertise. The coronavirus crisis shows once again how important professional marketing is. In the directory assistance sector, the market-driven decline in call volume was significantly lower than in the previous year. Our partnership with FRED 11811 and the stable call centre third-party business are important pillars here."

Following the acquisition of the Cologne-based online marketing agency Fairrank, the focus is now on swiftly harmonizing the individual business units of both companies. The first joint product, MeinSEO, has already been launched a few days ago. MeinSEO offers small businesses affordable and efficient options for search engine optimisation. It is already apparent that the products and alignment of both companies complement each other perfectly. "Our customer structure is now much more diverse, which enables us to accelerate our profitable growth," says Christian Maar.

The full 2020 nine-month report is available at: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte




Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com

05.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1145580

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1145580  05.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145580&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet11 88 0 Solutions Akt Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nine-month results: 11880 Solutions AG reports revenue and EBITDA growth even in crisis year 2020 DGAP-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Nine-month results: 11880 Solutions AG reports revenue and EBITDA growth even in crisis year 2020 05.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nanogate: Erste Gläubigerversammlung bestätigt Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive ...
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-Adhoc: Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range ...
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller beendet Mandat; Andreas Schmitz soll als Nachfolger ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert Daten zu Tafasitamab auf der virtuellen ASH-Jahrestagung 2020
DGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present Data on Tafasitamab at the ASH Virtual Annual Meeting and Exposition
DGAP-News: Trump vs. Biden: NeXR Technologies SE realisiert gemeinsam mit Baby Giant Hollyberg innovativen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Neun-Monats-Ergebnisse: 11880 Solutions AG steigert Umsatz und EBITDA auch im Krisenjahr 2020 (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Neun-Monats-Ergebnisse: 11880 Solutions AG steigert Umsatz und EBITDA auch im Krisenjahr 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.08.20
1.215
Telegate - Perle oder Langweiler....??