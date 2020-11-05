Nine-month results: 11880 Solutions AG reports revenue and EBITDA growth even in crisis year 2020

Essen, 5 November 2020 - 11880 Solutions AG today announced a significant year-on-year increase in revenue for the first nine months of financial year 2020 despite a difficult economic environment. At EUR 36.5 million, revenue as of 30 September 2020 was up EUR 1.2 million compared with the previous year (30 September 2019: EUR 35.2 million). The company's customer base in the digital business continued to grow by 4,558 new customers in the first nine months of 2020. September was the most successful month since the transformation began in 2016. Consolidated EBITDA also increased significantly, coming in at EUR 2.3 million after nine months (30.09.2019: EUR 1.9 million).

Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG, commented: "We are delighted with our performance so far in what is a difficult year, and we are optimistic about the fourth quarter. This positive trend confirms that our services are well received in the market and that more and more small enterprises in Germany put their trust in our online expertise. The coronavirus crisis shows once again how important professional marketing is. In the directory assistance sector, the market-driven decline in call volume was significantly lower than in the previous year. Our partnership with FRED 11811 and the stable call centre third-party business are important pillars here."

Following the acquisition of the Cologne-based online marketing agency Fairrank, the focus is now on swiftly harmonizing the individual business units of both companies. The first joint product, MeinSEO, has already been launched a few days ago. MeinSEO offers small businesses affordable and efficient options for search engine optimisation. It is already apparent that the products and alignment of both companies complement each other perfectly. "Our customer structure is now much more diverse, which enables us to accelerate our profitable growth," says Christian Maar.

