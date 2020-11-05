HollyFrontier Corporation Reports Quarterly Results

The third quarter results reflect special items that collectively increased net income by a total of $64.5 million. On a pre-tax basis, these items include HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of a gain recognized upon the settlement of the Company's business interruption claim with its insurance carrier related to a loss at the Woods Cross Refinery totaling $77.1 million and a lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment of $62.8 million, partially offset by charges related to the Cheyenne Refinery conversion to renewable diesel production, including last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory liquidation costs of $33.8 million, decommissioning charges of $12.3 million and severance charges totaling $2.4 million. Excluding these items, net loss for the current quarter was $(66.9) million ($(0.41) per diluted share) compared to net income of $278.0 million ($1.68 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2019, which excludes certain items that collectively decreased net income by $16.2 million.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) (“HollyFrontier” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(2.4) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $261.8 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

HollyFrontier’s President & CEO, Michael Jennings, commented, “Despite the difficult operating environment, HollyFrontier delivered solid results in the third quarter, led by resilient financial performances from our lubricants and midstream businesses. In August, we ran the last barrel of crude oil at Cheyenne and began the conversion to renewable diesel production. I would like to thank all of the employees at Cheyenne for safely achieving this milestone. In September, we reinforced our strong liquidity position through the successful $750.0 million bond offering, providing us the necessary capital to fully fund the previously announced renewable diesel projects at our Artesia, New Mexico and Cheyenne, Wyoming facilities.”

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a decline in U.S. and global economic activity starting in the first quarter of 2020. This decrease reduced both volumes and unit margins across the Company's businesses, resulting in lower gross margins and earnings. During the third quarter of 2020, demand for transportation fuels remained challenged while lubricants and specialties saw meaningful improvement in industrial and transportation-related markets and increased global demand for base oils.

The Refining segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $(53.6) million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $424.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to continued weak demand for gasoline and diesel coupled with compressed crude differentials. Refinery gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.93 per produced barrel, a 71% decrease compared to $17.23 for the third quarter of 2019. Crude oil charge averaged 390,580 barrels per day (“BPD”) for the current quarter compared to 476,030 BPD for the third quarter of 2019.

The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment reported EBITDA of $60.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $38.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by the strong recovery in global demand for finished lubricants and base oils, resulting in higher sales volumes and margins during the quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (“HEP”) reported EBITDA of $55.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $123.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Reported EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 included a $35.7 million goodwill impairment charge, and reported EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 included a $35.2 million gain on sales-type leases, both of which eliminated on the Company's consolidation.

For the third quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operations totaled $81.7 million. During the period, HollyFrontier declared and paid a dividend of $0.35 per share to shareholders totaling $57.2 million. At September 30, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,524.9 million, a $622.4 million increase over cash and cash equivalents of $902.5 million at June 30, 2020. Additionally, the Company's consolidated debt was $3,176.3 million. The Company’s debt, exclusive of HEP debt, which is nonrecourse to HollyFrontier, was $1,736.5 million at September 30, 2020.

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Change from 2019 2020 2019 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 2,819,400 $ 4,424,828 $ (1,605,428 ) (36 )% Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 2,377,238 3,403,767 (1,026,529 ) (30 ) Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (62,849 ) 34,062 (96,911 ) (285 ) 2,314,389 3,437,829 (1,123,440 ) (33 ) Operating expenses 332,496 345,578 (13,082 ) (4 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,453 87,626 (13,173 ) (15 ) Depreciation and amortization 125,280 127,016 (1,736 ) (1 ) Total operating costs and expenses 2,846,618 3,998,049 (1,151,431 ) (29 ) Income (loss) from operations (27,218 ) 426,779 (453,997 ) (106 ) Other income (expense): Earnings of equity method investments 1,316 1,334 (18 ) (1 ) Interest income 1,011 6,164 (5,153 ) (84 ) Interest expense (30,589 ) (36,027 ) 5,438 (15 ) Gain on business interruption insurance settlement 81,000 — 81,000 — Gain on foreign currency transactions 1,030 395 635 161 Other, net 1,368 2,356 (988 ) (42 ) 55,136 (25,778 ) 80,914 (314 ) Income before income taxes 27,918 401,001 (373,083 ) (93 ) Income tax expense 4,573 103,021 (98,448 ) (96 ) Net income 23,345 297,980 (274,635 ) (92 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25,746 36,167 (10,421 ) (29 ) Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ (2,401 ) $ 261,813 $ (264,214 ) (101 )% Earnings (loss) per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 1.60 $ (1.61 ) (101 )% Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 1.58 $ (1.59 ) (101 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.02 6 % Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 162,015 163,676 (1,661 ) (1 )% Diluted 162,015 165,011 (2,996 ) (2 )% EBITDA $ 157,030 $ 521,713 $ (364,683 ) (70 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,638 $ 523,082 $ (457,444 ) (87 )%

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change from 2019 2020 2019 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 8,282,875 $ 13,104,690 $ (4,821,815 ) (37 )% Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 6,647,960 10,307,856 (3,659,896 ) (36 ) Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 227,711 (150,483 ) 378,194 (251 ) 6,875,671 10,157,373 (3,281,702 ) (32 ) Operating expenses 964,200 1,010,422 (46,222 ) (5 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 237,559 260,977 (23,418 ) (9 ) Depreciation and amortization 396,033 375,345 20,688 6 Long-lived asset and goodwill impairments 436,908 152,712 284,196 186 Total operating costs and expenses 8,910,371 11,956,829 (3,046,458 ) (25 ) Income (loss) from operations (627,496 ) 1,147,861 (1,775,357 ) (155 ) Other income (expense): Earnings of equity method investments 5,186 5,217 (31 ) (1 ) Interest income 6,590 17,127 (10,537 ) (62 ) Interest expense (85,923 ) (106,938 ) 21,015 (20 ) Gain on business interruption insurance settlement 81,000 — 81,000 — Gain on sales-type leases 33,834 — 33,834 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt (25,915 ) — (25,915 ) — Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (918 ) 4,873 (5,791 ) (119 ) Other, net 4,790 3,005 1,785 59 18,644 (76,716 ) 95,360 (124 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (608,852 ) 1,071,145 (1,679,997 ) (157 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (188,504 ) 279,862 (468,366 ) (167 ) Net income (loss) (420,348 ) 791,283 (1,211,631 ) (153 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 63,353 79,500 (16,147 ) (20 ) Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ (483,701 ) $ 711,783 $ (1,195,484 ) (168 )% Earnings (loss) per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders: Basic $ (2.99 ) $ 4.23 $ (7.22 ) (171 )% Diluted $ (2.99 ) $ 4.20 $ (7.19 ) (171 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.05 $ 0.99 $ 0.06 6 % Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 161,927 167,935 (6,008 ) (4 )% Diluted 161,927 169,125 (7,198 ) (4 )% EBITDA $ (196,839 ) $ 1,456,801 $ (1,653,640 ) (114 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 434,118 $ 1,451,864 $ (1,017,746 ) (70 )%

Balance Sheet Data September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,524,888 $ 885,162 Working capital $ 2,081,978 $ 1,620,261 Total assets $ 11,579,741 $ 12,164,841 Long-term debt $ 3,176,349 $ 2,455,640 Total equity $ 5,876,569 $ 6,509,426

Segment Information

Our operations are organized into three reportable segments, Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Our operations that are not included in the Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column.

The Refining segment includes the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne and Woods Cross refineries and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company LLC (“HFC Asphalt”) (aggregated as a reportable segment). Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale and branded marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. HFC Asphalt operates various terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment involves Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.’s (“PCLI”) production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, that include lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States, Europe and China. Additionally, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America, the operations of Red Giant Oil, one of the largest suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America and the operations of Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe.

The HEP segment involves all of the operations of HEP, a consolidated variable interest entity, which owns and operates logistics assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The HEP segment also includes a 75% interest in UNEV Pipeline, LLC (an HEP consolidated subsidiary), and a 50% ownership interest in each of Osage Pipeline Company, LLC, Cheyenne Pipeline LLC and Cushing Connect Pipeline & Terminal LLC. Revenues from the HEP segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations. Due to certain basis differences, our reported amounts for the HEP segment may not agree to amounts reported in HEP's periodic public filings.

Refining Lubricants

and Specialty

Products HEP Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations Consolidated

Total (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 2,339,782 $ 452,878 $ 26,740 $ — $ 2,819,400 Intersegment revenues 56,331 2,164 100,991 (159,486 ) — $ 2,396,113 $ 455,042 $ 127,731 $ (159,486 ) $ 2,819,400 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 2,211,342 $ 302,703 $ — $ (136,807 ) $ 2,377,238 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ (62,849 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (62,849 ) Operating expenses $ 256,079 $ 54,488 $ 40,003 $ (18,074 ) $ 332,496 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 30,866 $ 36,773 $ 2,332 $ 4,482 $ 74,453 Depreciation and amortization $ 79,146 $ 17,432 $ 24,109 $ 4,593 $ 125,280 Income (loss) from operations $ (118,471 ) $ 43,646 $ 61,287 $ (13,680 ) $ (27,218 ) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (118,471 ) $ 43,120 $ 70,067 $ 62,780 $ 57,496 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 2,293 $ 23,453 $ 25,746 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 1,316 $ — $ 1,316 Capital expenditures $ 41,740 $ 6,995 $ 7,902 $ 26,635 $ 83,272 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 3,865,399 $ 529,561 $ 29,868 $ — $ 4,424,828 Intersegment revenues 81,571 8,157 106,027 (195,755 ) — $ 3,946,970 $ 537,718 $ 135,895 $ (195,755 ) $ 4,424,828 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 3,177,167 $ 397,926 $ — $ (171,326 ) $ 3,403,767 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ 34,062 $ — $ — $ — $ 34,062 Operating expenses $ 276,869 $ 57,974 $ 44,924 $ (34,189 ) $ 345,578 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 31,707 $ 43,875 $ 2,714 $ 9,330 $ 87,626 Depreciation and amortization $ 76,765 $ 22,700 $ 24,121 $ 3,430 $ 127,016 Income (loss) from operations $ 350,400 $ 15,243 $ 64,136 $ (3,000 ) $ 426,779 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 350,400 $ 15,325 $ 100,778 $ (35,639 ) $ 430,864 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 1,004 $ 35,163 $ 36,167 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 1,334 $ — $ 1,334 Capital expenditures $ 53,506 $ 8,697 $ 6,076 $ 6,310 $ 74,589

Refining Lubricants

and Specialty

Products HEP Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations Consolidated

Total (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 6,880,444 $ 1,330,021 $ 72,410 $ — $ 8,282,875 Intersegment revenues 178,039 8,911 297,982 (484,932 ) — $ 7,058,483 $ 1,338,932 $ 370,392 $ (484,932 ) $ 8,282,875 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 6,113,530 $ 952,430 $ — $ (418,000 ) $ 6,647,960 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ 227,711 $ — $ — $ — $ 227,711 Operating expenses $ 754,612 $ 156,459 $ 109,721 $ (56,592 ) $ 964,200 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 94,677 $ 121,654 $ 7,569 $ 13,659 $ 237,559 Depreciation and amortization $ 251,019 $ 59,260 $ 72,095 $ 13,659 $ 396,033 Long-lived asset impairment $ 215,242 $ 204,708 $ 16,958 $ — $ 436,908 Income (loss) from operations $ (598,308 ) $ (155,579 ) $ 164,049 $ (37,658 ) $ (627,496 ) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (598,308 ) $ (155,847 ) $ 185,593 $ 39,043 $ (529,519 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 4,158 $ 59,195 $ 63,353 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 5,186 $ — $ 5,186 Capital expenditures $ 106,856 $ 20,387 $ 38,642 $ 47,123 $ 213,008 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 11,446,841 $ 1,568,241 $ 89,388 $ 220 $ 13,104,690 Intersegment revenues 244,799 8,157 311,755 (564,711 ) — $ 11,691,640 $ 1,576,398 $ 401,143 $ (564,491 ) $ 13,104,690 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 9,598,539 $ 1,202,296 $ — $ (492,979 ) $ 10,307,856 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ (150,483 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (150,483 ) Operating expenses $ 794,081 $ 170,655 $ 123,045 $ (77,359 ) $ 1,010,422 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 88,322 $ 125,681 $ 7,322 $ 39,652 $ 260,977 Depreciation and amortization $ 227,405 $ 65,891 $ 72,192 $ 9,857 $ 375,345 Goodwill impairment $ — $ 152,712 $ — $ — $ 152,712 Income (loss) from operations $ 1,133,776 $ (140,837 ) $ 198,584 $ (43,662 ) $ 1,147,861 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 1,133,776 $ (140,518 ) $ 238,910 $ (71,212 ) $ 1,160,956 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 3,524 $ 75,976 $ 79,500 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 5,217 $ — $ 5,217 Capital expenditures $ 129,167 $ 25,887 $ 23,828 $ 16,175 $ 195,057

Refining Lubricants

and Specialty

Products HEP Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations Consolidated

Total (In thousands) September 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,085 $ 211,646 $ 18,091 $ 1,289,066 $ 1,524,888 Total assets $ 6,197,301 $ 1,933,482 $ 2,193,770 $ 1,255,188 $ 11,579,741 Long-term debt $ — $ — $ 1,439,874 $ 1,736,475 $ 3,176,349 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,755 $ 169,277 $ 13,287 $ 692,843 $ 885,162 Total assets $ 7,189,094 $ 2,223,418 $ 2,205,437 $ 546,892 $ 12,164,841 Long-term debt $ — $ — $ 1,462,031 $ 993,609 $ 2,455,640

Refining Segment Operating Data

The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) performance measures about our refinery operations. Refinery gross and net operating margins do not include the non-cash effects of long-lived asset impairment charges, lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under “Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” below.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Mid-Continent Region (El Dorado and Tulsa Refineries) Crude charge (BPD) (1) 244,200 294,380 234,550 257,590 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 257,280 307,720 249,430 272,440 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 243,830 290,930 239,800 260,780 Refinery utilization (4) 93.9 % 113.2 % 90.2 % 99.1 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 3.21 $ 14.61 $ 6.41 $ 14.55 Refinery operating expenses (6) 5.47 5.05 5.47 5.48 Net operating margin $ (2.26) $ 9.56 $ 0.94 $ 9.07 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 5.19 $ 4.77 $ 5.26 $ 5.25 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 62 % 59 % 58 % 56 % Sour crude oil 18 % 21 % 19 % 23 % Heavy sour crude oil 15 % 16 % 17 % 16 % Other feedstocks and blends 5 % 4 % 6 % 5 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 53 % 49 % 52 % 51 % Diesel fuels 35 % 34 % 34 % 32 % Jet fuels 3 % 6 % 4 % 7 % Fuel oil 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Asphalt 2 % 4 % 3 % 3 % Base oils 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % LPG and other 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Southwest Region (Navajo Refinery) (8) Crude charge (BPD) (1) 96,660 106,860 94,320 107,330 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 106,780 117,250 104,570 117,660 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 106,350 116,890 107,270 120,760 Refinery utilization (4) 96.7 % 106.9 % 94.3 % 107.3 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 9.70 $ 18.61 $ 11.16 $ 19.35 Refinery operating expenses (6) 5.07 5.25 5.17 4.90 Net operating margin $ 4.63 $ 13.36 $ 5.99 $ 14.45 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 5.05 $ 5.23 $ 5.31 $ 5.03 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 25 % 22 % 24 % 21 % Sour crude oil 66 % 69 % 66 % 70 % Other feedstocks and blends 9 % 9 % 10 % 9 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 55 % 50 % 54 % 51 % Diesel fuels 34 % 40 % 36 % 39 % Fuel oil 2 % 3 % 2 % 3 % Asphalt 8 % 5 % 6 % 5 % LPG and other 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Rocky Mountain Region (Cheyenne and Woods Cross Refineries) (8) Crude charge (BPD) (1) 49,720 74,790 63,300 78,530 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 57,040 81,830 69,370 85,300 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 57,110 77,680 67,070 77,890 Refinery utilization (4) 51.3 % 77.1 % 65.3 % 81.0 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 3.39 $ 24.97 $ 10.63 $ 19.73 Refinery operating expenses (6) 15.94 11.95 13.25 11.39 Net operating margin $ (12.55 ) $ 13.02 $ (2.62 ) $ 8.34 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 15.96 $ 11.34 $ 12.81 $ 10.40 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 38 % 38 % 36 % 36 % Heavy sour crude oil 19 % 30 % 33 % 33 % Black wax crude oil 30 % 23 % 22 % 23 % Other feedstocks and blends 13 % 9 % 9 % 8 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rocky Mountain Region (Cheyenne and Woods Cross Refineries) (8) Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 57 % 54 % 56 % 53 % Diesel fuels 31 % 32 % 33 % 34 % Fuel oil 3 % 4 % 3 % 4 % Asphalt 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % LPG and other 4 % 5 % 3 % 4 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Consolidated Crude charge (BPD) (1) 390,580 476,030 392,170 443,450 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 421,100 506,800 423,370 475,400 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 407,280 485,500 414,140 459,440 Refinery utilization (4) 85.5 % 104.2 % 85.8 % 97.0 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 4.93 $ 17.23 $ 8.33 $ 16.69 Refinery operating expenses (6) 6.83 6.20 6.65 6.33 Net operating margin $ (1.90 ) $ 11.03 $ 1.68 $ 10.36 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 6.61 $ 5.94 $ 6.50 $ 6.12 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 50 % 47 % 46 % 44 % Sour crude oil 27 % 29 % 27 % 30 % Heavy sour crude oil 12 % 14 % 16 % 15 % Black wax crude oil 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Other feedstocks and blends 7 % 6 % 7 % 7 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 54 % 50 % 54 % 51 % Diesel fuels 34 % 35 % 34 % 35 % Jet fuels 2 % 4 % 2 % 4 % Fuel oil 1 % 2 % 1 % 2 % Asphalt 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Base oils 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % LPG and other 2 % 3 % 3 % 2 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed at our refineries. (2) Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other conversion units at our refineries. (3) Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our refineries (including HFC Asphalt) and does not include volumes of refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil sold. (4) Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity (“BPSD”). Our consolidated crude capacity is 457,000 BPSD. (5) Represents average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under “Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” below. (6) Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of

refined products produced at our refineries. (7) Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by refinery throughput. (8) As previously disclosed, our Cheyenne Refinery ceased petroleum refining operations in the third quarter of 2020. Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2020, activities associated with the conversion of our Cheyenne Refinery to renewable diesel production will be reported in the Corporate and Other segment, and the disaggregation of our refining geographic operating data will be presented in two regions, Mid-Continent and West, to best reflect the economic drivers of our refining operations. The Mid-Continent region will continue to be comprised of our El Dorado and Tulsa Refineries, and the new West region will be comprised of our Navajo and Woods Cross Refineries.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Operating Data

We acquired our Sonneborn business on February 1, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 our lubricants and specialty product operating results reflect the operations of our Sonneborn business for the period February 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.

The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and specialty products operations.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Lubricants and Specialty Products Throughput (BPD) 19,020 23,190 19,050 19,920 Sales of produced products (BPD) 33,560 36,160 32,460 34,740 Sales of produced products: Finished products 50 % 50 % 51 % 50 % Base oils 27 % 24 % 24 % 27 % Other 23 % 26 % 25 % 23 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward, referred to as “Rack Back.” “Rack Forward” includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. Supplemental financial data attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is presented below:

Rack Back (1) Rack Forward (2) Eliminations (3) Total Lubricants

and Specialty

Products (In thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Sales and other revenues $ 110,952 $ 423,418 $ (79,328 ) $ 455,042 Cost of products sold $ 98,033 $ 283,998 $ (79,328 ) $ 302,703 Operating expenses $ 25,400 $ 29,088 $ — $ 54,488 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 5,616 $ 31,157 $ — $ 36,773 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,419 $ 12,013 $ — $ 17,432 Income (loss) from operations $ (23,516 ) $ 67,162 $ — $ 43,646 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (23,516 ) $ 66,636 $ — $ 43,120 EBITDA $ (18,097 ) $ 78,649 $ — $ 60,552 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Sales and other revenues $ 196,355 $ 477,261 $ (135,898 ) $ 537,718 Cost of products sold $ 175,976 $ 357,848 $ (135,898 ) $ 397,926 Operating expenses $ 27,825 $ 30,149 $ — $ 57,974 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 5,862 $ 38,013 $ — $ 43,875 Depreciation and amortization $ 11,390 $ 11,310 $ — $ 22,700 Income (loss) from operations $ (24,698 ) $ 39,941 $ — $ 15,243 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (24,698 ) $ 40,023 $ — $ 15,325 EBITDA $ (13,308 ) $ 51,333 $ — $ 38,025

Rack Back (1) Rack Forward (2) Eliminations (3) Total Lubricants

and Specialty

Products (In thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Sales and other revenues $ 361,638 $ 1,241,402 $ (264,108 ) $ 1,338,932 Cost of products sold $ 345,843 $ 870,695 $ (264,108 ) $ 952,430 Operating expenses $ 69,703 $ 86,756 $ — $ 156,459 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 16,596 $ 105,058 $ — $ 121,654 Depreciation and amortization $ 22,163 $ 37,097 $ — $ 59,260 Long-lived asset impairment $ 167,017 $ 37,691 $ — $ 204,708 Income (loss) from operations $ (259,684 ) $ 104,105 $ — $ (155,579 ) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (259,684 ) $ 103,837 $ — $ (155,847 ) EBITDA $ (237,521 ) $ 140,934 $ — $ (96,587 ) Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Sales and other revenues $ 486,035 $ 1,428,786 $ (338,423 ) $ 1,576,398 Cost of products sold $ 453,519 $ 1,087,200 $ (338,423 ) $ 1,202,296 Operating expenses $ 87,970 $ 82,685 $ — $ 170,655 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 25,707 $ 99,974 $ — $ 125,681 Depreciation and amortization $ 32,991 $ 32,900 $ — $ 65,891 Goodwill impairment $ 152,712 $ — $ — $ 152,712 Income (loss) from operations $ (266,864 ) $ 126,027 $ — $ (140,837 ) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (266,864 ) $ 126,346 $ — $ (140,518 ) EBITDA $ (233,873 ) $ 159,246 $ — $ (74,627 )

(1) Rack Back consists of the PCLI base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward. (2) Rack Forward activities include the purchase of base oils from Rack Back and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. (3) Intra-segment sales of Rack Back produced base oils to rack forward are eliminated under the “Eliminations” column.

Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA excluding special items (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in financial statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) income tax expense, and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of gain on business interruption insurance settlement, (iii) long-lived asset impairment, inclusive of pro-rata share of impairment in HEP segment, (iv) goodwill impairment, (v) HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's gain on sales-type leases, (vi) HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt, (vii) severance costs, (viii) restructuring charges, (ix) Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs, (x) decommissioning costs, (xi) acquisition integration and regulatory costs, (xii) incremental cost of products sold attributable to our Sonneborn inventory value step-up and (xiii) RINs cost reductions.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants.

Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ (2,401 ) $ 261,813 $ (483,701 ) $ 711,783 Add interest expense 30,589 36,027 85,923 106,938 Subtract interest income (1,011 ) (6,164 ) (6,590 ) (17,127 ) Add (subtract) income tax expense (benefit) 4,573 103,021 (188,504 ) 279,862 Add depreciation and amortization 125,280 127,016 396,033 375,345 EBITDA $ 157,030 $ 521,713 $ (196,839 ) $ 1,456,801 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (62,849 ) 34,062 227,711 (150,483 ) Subtract HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of gain on business interruption insurance settlement (77,143 ) — (77,143 ) — Add long-lived asset impairment, inclusive of pro-rata share of impairment in HEP segment — — 429,540 — Add goodwill impairment — — — 152,712 Subtract HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's gain on sales-type leases — — (19,134 ) — Add HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 14,656 — Add severance costs 2,429 — 3,546 — Add restructuring charges — — 3,679 — Add Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs 33,814 — 33,814 — Add decommissioning costs 12,309 — 12,309 — Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs 48 3,887 1,979 20,076 Add incremental cost of products sold attributable to Sonneborn inventory value step-up — — — 9,338 Subtract RINs cost reduction — (36,580 ) — (36,580 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,638 $ 523,082 $ 434,118 $ 1,451,864

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is presented below:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Refining Segment 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Income (loss) from operations (1) $ (118,471 ) $ 350,400 $ (598,308 ) $ 1,133,776 Add depreciation and amortization 79,146 76,765 251,019 227,405 EBITDA (39,325 ) 427,165 (347,289 ) 1,361,181 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (62,849 ) 34,062 227,711 (150,483 ) Subtract RINs cost reduction — (36,580 ) — (36,580 ) Add long-lived asset impairment — — 215,242 — Add severance costs 2,429 — 3,546 — Add restructuring charges — — 2,009 — Add Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs 33,814 — 33,814 — Add decommissioning costs 12,309 — 12,309 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (53,622 ) $ 424,647 $ 147,342 $ 1,174,118 (1) Income from operations of our Refining segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is set forth below.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Rack Back Rack Forward Total Lubricants

and Specialty

Products (In thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1) $ (23,516 ) $ 66,636 $ 43,120 Add depreciation and amortization 5,419 12,013 17,432 EBITDA (18,097 ) 78,649 60,552 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1) $ (24,698 ) $ 40,023 $ 15,325 Add depreciation and amortization 11,390 11,310 22,700 EBITDA $ (13,308 ) $ 51,333 $ 38,025 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1) $ (259,684 ) $ 103,837 $ (155,847 ) Add depreciation and amortization 22,163 37,097 59,260 EBITDA $ (237,521 ) $ 140,934 $ (96,587 ) Add long-lived asset impairment 167,017 37,691 204,708 Adjusted EBITDA $ (70,504 ) $ 178,625 $ 108,121 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1) $ (266,864 ) $ 126,346 $ (140,518 ) Add depreciation and amortization 32,991 32,900 65,891 EBITDA (233,873 ) 159,246 (74,627 ) Add goodwill impairment 152,712 — 152,712 Add incremental cost of products sold attributable to Sonneborn inventory value step-up — 9,338 9,338 Adjusted EBITDA $ (81,161 ) $ 168,584 $ 87,423 (1) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Refinery gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our refining performance on a relative and absolute basis. Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total refining segment revenues less total refining segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. Net operating margin per barrel sold is the difference between refinery gross margin and refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of long-lived asset impairment charges, lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments or depreciation and amortization. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Below are reconciliations to our consolidated statements of income for refinery net operating and gross margin and operating expenses, in each case averaged per produced barrel sold. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.

Reconciliation of average refining segment net operating margin per produced barrel sold to refinery gross margin to total sales and other revenues

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts) Consolidated Net operating margin per produced barrel sold $ (1.90 ) $ 11.03 $ 1.68 $ 10.36 Add average refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold 6.83 6.20 6.65 6.33 Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold $ 4.93 $ 17.23 $ 8.33 $ 16.69 Times produced barrels sold (BPD) 407,280 485,500 414,140 459,440 Times number of days in period 92 92 274 273 Refining segment gross margin $ 184,726 $ 769,595 $ 945,241 $ 2,093,379 Add (subtract) rounding 45 208 (288 ) (278 ) Total refining segment gross margin 184,771 769,803 944,953 2,093,101 Add refining segment cost of products sold 2,211,342 3,177,167 6,113,530 9,598,539 Refining segment sales and other revenues 2,396,113 3,946,970 7,058,483 11,691,640 Add lubricants and specialty products segment sales and other revenues 455,042 537,718 1,338,932 1,576,398 Add HEP segment sales and other revenues 127,731 135,895 370,392 401,143 Subtract corporate, other and eliminations (159,486 ) (195,755 ) (484,932 ) (564,491 ) Sales and other revenues $ 2,819,400 $ 4,424,828 $ 8,282,875 $ 13,104,690

Reconciliation of average refining segment operating expenses per produced barrel sold to total operating expenses

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts) Consolidated Average operating expenses per produced barrel sold $ 6.83 $ 6.20 $ 6.65 $ 6.33 Times produced barrels sold (BPD) 407,280 485,500 414,140 459,440 Times number of days in period 92 92 274 273 Refining segment operating expenses $ 255,918 $ 276,929 $ 754,604 $ 793,954 Add (subtract) rounding 161 (60 ) 8 127 Total refining segment operating expenses 256,079 276,869 754,612 794,081 Add lubricants and specialty products segment operating expenses 54,488 57,974 156,459 170,655 Add HEP segment operating expenses 40,003 44,924 109,721 123,045 Subtract corporate, other and eliminations (18,074 ) (34,189 ) (56,592 ) (77,359 ) Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 332,496 $ 345,578 $ 964,200 $ 1,010,422

Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, gain on business interruption insurance settlement, long-lived asset and goodwill impairments, HEP's gain on sales-type leases, HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt, severance costs, restructuring charges, Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs, decommissioning costs, acquisition integration and regulatory costs, incremental cost of products sold due to Sonneborn inventory value step-up and RINs cost reductions. We believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner.