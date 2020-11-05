 

TEGNA Updates Station OTT Streaming Apps on Roku, Announces Plan to Launch on Amazon Fire TV

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced it has completed an update of its stations’ over-the-top (OTT) streaming apps on Roku, enhancing the experience for viewers. TEGNA also announced it is planning to launch OTT streaming apps for its stations on Amazon Fire TV by the end of 2020. When the rollout on Amazon Fire TV is complete, TEGNA stations’ local news and other programming will be available to consumers on the two dominant OTT streaming media players, which comprise 70 percent of the U.S. market.

TEGNA’s OTT station apps offer streaming viewers free, ad-supported access to live news and the most recent news broadcasts, breaking news and weather forecasts, in addition to VERIFY fact-checking reports and TEGNA’s live entertainment program, Daily Blast LIVE. A new “Watch” feature has also been launched on stations’ websites and mobile apps in order to create a unified video consumption experience across all consumer digital platforms.

TEGNA’s True Crime Network app is also now available on Roku, after an initial launch on Amazon Fire TV and other platforms in August. True Crime Network, which features premium curated and original content for true crime fans, further expands TEGNA’s offerings for news and entertainment consumers on the most popular streaming services.

“TEGNA is capitalizing on the growing popularity of streaming and over-the-top services by expanding our offerings across digital platforms, driving audience growth and diversifying digital revenue streams,” said Adam Ostrow, chief digital officer, TEGNA. “Our latest rollout of station apps and the True Crime Network app, as well as new features on web and mobile, gives consumers even more ways to watch local news and entertainment programming.”

TEGNA stations have significantly increased digital viewership in 2020, achieving a record audience across platforms and setting records in key metrics such as visitors, video plays, and monthly active users in the first half of the year. The new True Crime Network and station OTT apps, along with broadcast, web, social media and mobile apps combine to deliver a complete, multiplatform experience for viewers however they consume news and entertainment content.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

TEGNA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TEGNA Updates Station OTT Streaming Apps on Roku, Announces Plan to Launch on Amazon Fire TV TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced it has completed an update of its stations’ over-the-top (OTT) streaming apps on Roku, enhancing the experience for viewers. TEGNA also announced it is planning to launch OTT streaming apps for its stations on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
TEGNA’s KONG-TV and GatesAir Partner to Bring NextGen TV to Seattle, WA
28.10.20
TEGNA Names Jessica Hagan President and General Manager at KTVB in Boise and KTFT in Twin Falls
28.10.20
TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend
15.10.20
TEGNA Announces Strong Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results, Increases Subscription Revenue Outlook