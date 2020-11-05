TEGNA Updates Station OTT Streaming Apps on Roku, Announces Plan to Launch on Amazon Fire TV

TEGNA’s OTT station apps offer streaming viewers free, ad-supported access to live news and the most recent news broadcasts, breaking news and weather forecasts, in addition to VERIFY fact-checking reports and TEGNA’s live entertainment program, Daily Blast LIVE. A new “Watch” feature has also been launched on stations’ websites and mobile apps in order to create a unified video consumption experience across all consumer digital platforms.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced it has completed an update of its stations’ over-the-top (OTT) streaming apps on Roku, enhancing the experience for viewers. TEGNA also announced it is planning to launch OTT streaming apps for its stations on Amazon Fire TV by the end of 2020. When the rollout on Amazon Fire TV is complete, TEGNA stations’ local news and other programming will be available to consumers on the two dominant OTT streaming media players, which comprise 70 percent of the U.S. market.

TEGNA’s True Crime Network app is also now available on Roku, after an initial launch on Amazon Fire TV and other platforms in August. True Crime Network, which features premium curated and original content for true crime fans, further expands TEGNA’s offerings for news and entertainment consumers on the most popular streaming services.

“TEGNA is capitalizing on the growing popularity of streaming and over-the-top services by expanding our offerings across digital platforms, driving audience growth and diversifying digital revenue streams,” said Adam Ostrow, chief digital officer, TEGNA. “Our latest rollout of station apps and the True Crime Network app, as well as new features on web and mobile, gives consumers even more ways to watch local news and entertainment programming.”

TEGNA stations have significantly increased digital viewership in 2020, achieving a record audience across platforms and setting records in key metrics such as visitors, video plays, and monthly active users in the first half of the year. The new True Crime Network and station OTT apps, along with broadcast, web, social media and mobile apps combine to deliver a complete, multiplatform experience for viewers however they consume news and entertainment content.

