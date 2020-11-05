LGI Homes Announces New Community in Denver

Second Creek Farm is a safe and quiet community positioned between Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Park and the Denver International Airport. Less than 30 minutes from downtown, this community offers residents easy access to major employers, shopping, dining, incredible schools and more. The rapidly growing Commerce City offers a host of parks and recreational facilities with opportunities to explore the outdoors such as nature trails, a golf course, sports complexes and Barr Lake State Park. Within the community, Second Creek Farm offers a neighborhood park with a playground, providing a great place for kids to play freely. Also, paved walking paths wind through the neighborhood, perfect for walking the dog or getting in some outdoor exercise.

DENVER, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Denver market, Second Creek Farm. This community is located in Commerce City and offers a variety of one and two-story homes from the $370s.

New homes are available for quick move-in at Second Creek Farm, featuring three, four or five bedrooms. These homes range in size from approximately 1,300 square feet to over 2,300 square feet. Each home includes incredible curb appeal with gorgeous stone detailing, soaring peaks and professional front yard landscaping. Covered back patios offered for most plans, along with included sprinkler systems and fenced yards, allow residents to spend quality time outdoors. Designer upgrades come standard in each home with the CompleteHome Plus package. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding and granite countertops create dream kitchen areas. Wood-style flooring, two-tone interior paint and beautiful light fixtures further add to the appeal of these homes. Programmable thermostats, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers and a USB kitchen outlet are just a few enhancements that tech-savvy customers will appreciate. Finally, each home offers an open-concept floor plan with entertaining spaces and a master bedroom suite for extra privacy.

With low HOA dues, builder paid closing costs and incredible financing opportunities available for qualified buyers, homeownership at Second Creek Farm is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Interested customers are encouraged to call (888) 752-9204 ext 916 to schedule a private tour.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

