The Tile Shop Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net Sales Decreased 5.2%

Comparable Store Sales Decreased 6.5%

Gross Margin of 67.9%

SG&A Expenses Decreased $7.4 Million

Net income of $1.9 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 Million

Management Commentary – Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO

“During the quarter, we continued to experience weak sales, though the rate of decline was much less than in the second quarter. Customer traffic continued to decline, at least partially due to our decision to maintain reduced store hours, both for employee and customer health and safety, in response to COVID-19, and to tightly control our expenses. The result was a meaningful reduction in SG&A spending year over year,” stated Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO. “This disciplined approach made it possible for us to generate the highest levels of Adjusted EBITDA margin we have reported in over two years and reduce our long-term debt to $7.0 million. As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, we have no net debt.”

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per September 30, September 30, share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 81,492 $ 85,944 $ 243,501 $ 261,755 Net sales decline(1) (5.2 )% (3.7 )% (7.0 )% (4.2 )% Comparable store sales decline(2) (6.5 )% (3.5 )% (8.3 )% (4.0 )% Gross margin rate 67.9 % 68.8 % 68.0 % 69.7 % Income (loss) from operations as a % of net sales 3.6 % (0.7 )% 1.5 % 1.2 % Net income (loss) $ 1,914 $ (1,383 ) $ 4,656 $ (217 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.09 $ - Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,124 $ 8,338 $ 29,110 $ 29,756 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 13.7 % 9.7 % 12.0 % 11.4 % Number of stores open at the end of period 142 140 142 140

(1) As compared to the prior year period.

(2) The comparable store sales operating metric is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the first day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales includes total charges to customers less any actual returns. The Company includes the change in allowance for anticipated sales returns applicable to comparable stores in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales data reported by other companies may be prepared on a different basis and therefore may not be useful for purposes of comparing the Company’s results to those of other businesses. Company management believes the comparable store sales operating metric provides useful information to both management and investors to evaluate the Company’s performance, the effectiveness of its strategy and its competitive position.

THIRD QUARTER 2020

Net Sales

Net sales decreased by $4.5 million, or 5.2%, from $85.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $81.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Comparable store sales decreased $5.5 million, or 6.5%, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to lower traffic. The decrease in traffic was partially attributable to a reduction in store hours during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, elevated levels of in stock outages also contributed to the lower level of sales during the third quarter of 2020. Net sales generated by stores not included in the comparable store base increased $1.0 million.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by $3.9 million, or 6.5%, from $59.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $55.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The gross margin rate was 67.9% for the third quarter of 2020 and 68.8% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross margin rate was primarily driven by a higher mix of delivery services rendered during the quarter and an increase in inventory write-downs associated with product transitions.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased by $7.4 million, or 12.4%, from $59.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $52.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in SG&A expense was primarily due to the decrease in store hours, which contributed to a $3.1 million reduction in compensation and benefits. Additionally, decreases in advertising expenses totaling $1.8 million and a $1.1 million reduction in consulting, audit, legal and IT fees contributed to the lower level of SG&A spending during the three months ended September 30, 2020. Legal expenses incurred in connection with shareholder litigation during the three months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $0.6 million.

Inventory

Inventory decreased by $24.6 million from $97.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 to $73.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Long-Term Debt

Long-term debt decreased by $56.0 million from $63.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 to $7.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.1 million compared with $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2020 % of net sales(1) 2019 % of net sales(1) GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,914 2.3 % $ (1,383 ) (1.6 )% Interest expense 239 0.3 1,027 1.2 Income taxes 748 0.9 (274 ) (0.3 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,656 9.4 8,308 9.7 Stock-based compensation 567 0.7 660 0.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,124 13.7 % $ 8,338 9.7 % Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2020 % of net sales(1) 2019 % of net sales(1) GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,656 1.9 % $ (217 ) (0.1 )% Interest expense 1,646 0.7 2,948 1.1 Income taxes (2,601 ) (1.1 ) 348 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 23,738 9.7 24,508 9.4 Stock-based compensation 1,671 0.7 2,169 0.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,110 12.0 % $ 29,756 11.4 % (1) Amounts do not foot due to rounding.

Pretax Return on Capital Employed



Pretax Return on Capital Employed was (0.4%) for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the third quarter of 2020 compared to 1.7% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the third quarter of 2019. See the Pretax Return on Capital Employed calculation in the table below.

($ in thousands) September 30, 2020(1) 2019(1) (Loss) income from operations (trailing twelve months) $ (712 ) $ 3,762 Total Assets 378,380 389,561 Less: Accounts payable (15,605 ) (25,280 ) Less: Income tax payable (110 ) (72 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (35,986 ) (26,119 ) Less: Lease liability(2) (154,962 ) (114,490 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (4,185 ) (3,669 ) Capital Employed 167,532 219,931 Pretax Return on Capital Employed (0.4 )% 1.7 %

(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

(2) Represents the average lease liability and deferred rent account balances for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

Net Debt

Net Debt decreased by $55.9 million from $53.9 million at December 31, 2019 to $(2.0) million at September 30, 2020. See calculation of net debt in the table below.

(unaudited, $ in thousands) September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Long-term debt, net $ 7,000 $ 63,000 Cash and cash equivalents 8,961 9,104 Net Debt $ (1,961 ) $ 53,896

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by taking net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates Pretax Return on Capital Employed by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, deferred rent, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. The Company calculates Net Debt by taking long-term debt, net and subtracting cash and cash equivalents. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Pretax Return on Capital Employed and Net Debt differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes, for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time and understanding total indebtedness of the Company after consideration of liquidity available from cash balances on-hand. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted, and is likely to continue impacting, the Company’s operations. As previously announced, the Company took steps to reduce SG&A expenses by eliminating a portion of its workforce, curtailing advertising spending, reducing the number of replenishment trucks sent from the Company’s distribution centers to its stores and limiting other SG&A spending when possible. As traffic and sales started to recover toward the end of the second quarter of 2020, the Company took a cautious approach to investing in activities that would increase SG&A expenses. While many retailers elected to expand their hours as state and local restrictions started to ease, the Company maintained a reduced hours schedule throughout the third quarter of 2020. The decision to limit the number of hours that the Company’s stores were open had an adverse impact on customer traffic and sales, which contributed to a 6.5% decrease in sales at comparable stores; however, the SG&A savings realized contributed to a $3.5 million improvement in operating income during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued to follow a practice to close its stores, quarantine affected staff and complete a rigorous cleaning process before reopening the store when a health risk was identified. This process can take 2-3 days to complete and has had an adverse impact on the Company’s sales. The Company is committed to continuing this practice to help protect the health of its employees and customers.

The Company experienced an elevated level of product outages during the third quarter due to vendor production delays. In many instances, vendor plants were forced to close or operate at a reduced capacity pursuant to a government mandate following the onset of COVID-19. While most vendors have been able to resume normal operations, many continue to work through large backlogs. The Company is actively partnering with its vendors to secure delivery of backordered product.

While the Company is cautiously optimistic with the current business trend, the recent escalation of COVID-19 cases across many of the markets that the Company serves could have a negative impact on the Company. Specifically, the Company could be adversely impacted by limitations on the Company’s employees to perform their work due to illness caused by the pandemic or local, state, or federal orders requiring the Company’s stores to close or employees to remain at home; limitation of carriers to deliver the Company’s product to customers; product shortages; limitations on the ability of the Company’s customers to conduct their business and purchase the Company’s products and services; and limitations on the ability of the Company’s customers to pay the Company in a timely manner. These events could have a material, adverse effect on the Company’s results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. In addition, even after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, the Company may continue to experience adverse impacts to its business as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic, including any recession that has occurred or may occur in the future.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) (Audited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,961 $ 9,104 Restricted cash 735 815 Receivables, net 3,300 3,370 Inventories 72,954 97,620 Income tax receivable 7,691 3,090 Other current assets, net 25,396 8,180 Total Current Assets 119,037 122,179 Property, plant and equipment, net 105,778 130,461 Right of use asset 133,256 137,737 Deferred tax assets 6,455 7,196 Other assets 1,480 2,241 Total Assets $ 366,006 $ 399,814 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,596 $ 18,181 Income tax payable 112 87 Current portion of lease liability 28,239 26,993 Other accrued liabilities 49,269 24,589 Total Current Liabilities 93,216 69,850 Long-term debt, net 7,000 63,000 Long-term lease liability 124,678 131,451 Financing lease obligation, net - 274 Other long-term liabilities 3,981 4,340 Total Liabilities 228,875 268,915 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 51,693,455 and 50,806,674 shares, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in-capital 158,037 156,482 Accumulated deficit (20,862 ) (25,518 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49 ) (70 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 137,131 130,899 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 366,006 $ 399,814

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 81,492 $ 85,944 $ 243,501 $ 261,755 Cost of sales 26,188 26,775 77,828 79,384 Gross profit 55,304 59,169 165,673 182,371 Selling, general and administrative expenses 52,403 59,804 161,972 179,314 Income (loss) from operations 2,901 (635 ) 3,701 3,057 Interest expense (239 ) (1,027 ) (1,646 ) (2,948 ) Other income - 5 - 22 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,662 (1,657 ) 2,055 131 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (748 ) 274 2,601 (348 ) Net (loss) income $ 1,914 $ (1,383 ) $ 4,656 $ (217 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.09 $ - Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.09 $ - Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,009,000 49,769,739 49,926,083 50,901,289 Diluted 50,687,558 49,769,739 50,321,146 50,901,289

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross margin rate 67.9 % 68.8 % 68.0 % 69.7 % SG&A expense rate 64.3 % 69.6 % 66.5 % 68.5 % Income (loss) from operations margin rate 3.6 % (0.7 )% 1.5 % 1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 13.7 % 9.7 % 12.0 % 11.4 %

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)