 

Closed-End Funds Administered by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Adoption of Control Share Acquisition Bylaw Provision and/or Other Bylaw Amendments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  61   |   |   

Each Fund announced today that it has, by resolution unanimously adopted by the Board of Trustees/Directors (the “Board”), amended and restated the bylaws of each Fund (the “Bylaws”), effective November 2, 2020.

The Bylaws of each of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund, and Western Asset Premier Bond Fund now include provisions (collectively, the “Control Share Acquisition Amendment”) pursuant to which, in summary, a shareholder who obtains beneficial ownership of Fund shares in a “Control Share Acquisition” may exercise voting rights with respect to such shares generally only to the extent the authorization of such voting rights is approved by other shareholders of the Fund.

The Control Share Acquisition Amendment provides that any person who acquires beneficial ownership of shares in a Control Share Acquisition (“acquiring person”) will not be entitled to vote such shares unless the other shareholders of such Fund authorize those voting rights at a meeting of shareholders by a vote of a majority of the votes entitled to vote generally in the election of Board members, excluding the acquiring person and any other holders of “interested shares” as defined in the Bylaws. Generally, a Control Share Acquisition occurs when an acquiring person obtains beneficial ownership of shares (in summary, direct or indirect sole or shared power to dispose of the shares or vote the shares) that, when aggregated with shares already beneficially owned by the acquiring person, would, but for the Control Share Acquisition Amendment, entitle such acquiring person to vote or direct the voting of shares having voting power in the election of Board members within any of four ranges: one-tenth or more but less than one-fifth, one-fifth or more but less than one-third, one-third or more but less than a majority, or a majority of all voting power. Persons acting in concert and affiliates are generally treated as a single acquiring person as further detailed in the Control Share Acquisition Amendment.

The Control Share Acquisition Amendment is intended to protect the interests of the Fund and its shareholders by limiting the risk that the Fund will become subject to undue influence by any person who makes a Control Share Acquisition of Fund shares. The Control Share Acquisition Amendment entrusts other “non interested” shareholders with determining whether to enfranchise any acquiring person with respect to shares acquired in a Control Share Acquisition.

Seite 1 von 3
W Ast In-Lk Inm/Sh USD jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Closed-End Funds Administered by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Adoption of Control Share Acquisition Bylaw Provision and/or Other Bylaw Amendments Each Fund announced today that it has, by resolution unanimously adopted by the Board of Trustees/Directors (the “Board”), amended and restated the bylaws of each Fund (the “Bylaws”), effective November 2, 2020. The Bylaws of each of Western Asset …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results