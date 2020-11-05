AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of third quarter of 2020
On 5 November 2020 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Financial Director Joonas Joost introduced the results of the third quarter of 2020. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.
The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available here.
AS Tallink Grupp
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
