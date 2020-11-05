 

Arlo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected security camera brand, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020.

Financial Highlights (1)

  • Revenue of $110.2 million, an increase of 3.9% year over year.
  • GAAP gross profit $21.4 million, an increase of 104% year over year; non-GAAP gross profit $22.7 million, an increase of 100% year over year.
  • GAAP gross margin of 19.4%; non-GAAP gross margin of 20.6%.
  • GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.22); non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.10).
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $193.6 million and no debt at the end of Q3.

“The Arlo team delivered another strong quarter that exceeded our guidance in every measure. Paid account growth and strong performance from our European partner, Verisure, helped contribute to revenue coming in at $110.2 million for a growth rate of 65% sequentially and 4% year over year. We also made considerable progress on gross margins – both product and service – and maintained our operating discipline to improve our non-GAAP net loss by $16.3 million year over year,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies. “In our most prolific new product quarter ever, we added four new cameras to our line up and entered a large and fast-growing market with our wire-free video doorbell. All of these new products are on our new business model, a free, 90-day trial of Arlo Smart, and should add to our service revenue growth. Fueled by our robust innovation and new business model, the third quarter marks another example of the progress Arlo is making in the business.”

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

June 28,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

 

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

Revenue

$

110,236

 

 

$

66,632

 

 

$

106,116

 

 

$

242,318

 

 

$

247,594

 

GAAP Gross Margin

19.4

%

 

8.2

%

 

9.9

%

 

12.7

%

 

8.9

%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1)

20.6

%

 

9.6

%

 

10.7

%

 

14.0

%

 

9.9

%

GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.41

)

 

$

(1.11

)

 

$

(1.41

)

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share (1)

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(1.15

)

_________________________

(1) Reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis are provided at the end of this press release.

Business Highlights

  • Added a record 58,000 paid accounts in Q3, a sequential increase of 35% over Q2.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments balance of $193.6 million and no debt at the end of Q3.
  • 68.7% year over year paid account growth in Q3.
  • Service revenue of $19.0 million for Q3, for growth of 60.6% year over year.
  • Announced the all new Arlo Essential Wire-Free Doorbell which brings the same award-winning features of the Wired Video Doorbell in a wire-free and battery-powered design, with industry-leading 180-degree viewing angle, high-definition video, two-way audio, and the ability to connect directly to Wi-Fi. The Essential Wire-Free Doorbell also includes a three-month subscription to Arlo Smart.
  • Expanded the Arlo Essential product family with the addition of the Essential XL Spotlight Camera and the Essential. The Essential XL Spotlight sports all Essential Spotlight’s great features and adds an incredible 12 months of battery life while the Essential is a simplified version targeted to price-sensitive consumers. These cameras also include a three-month subscription to Arlo Smart.
  • Upgraded the Arlo award-winning Pro and Ultra product families with the Pro 4 and the Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Cameras. These additions bring all the great features of the original Ultra and Pro 3, with new features and improved performance. The Pro 4 and Ultra 2 are also paired with a three-month subscription to Arlo Smart.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Outlook (2)

  • Revenue of $105.0 million to $115.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.36) to $(0.26), and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.26) to $(0.16).

A reconciliation of our business outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

 

Three Months Ending December 31, 2020

 

Revenue

 

Net Loss per Diluted Share

 

(in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

$105.0 - $115.0

 

$(0.36) - $(0.26)

Estimated adjustments for (1):

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.10

Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

$105.0 - $115.0

 

$(0.26) - $(0.16)

_________________________

(1) Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; discrete tax benefits or detriments relating to tax windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards; and any additional impacts relating to the implementation of U.S. tax reform. New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future results.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Arlo will review the third quarter of 2020 results and discuss management’s expectations for the fourth quarter of 2020 today, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call is (866) 393-4306. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (734) 385-2616. The conference ID for the call is 3079383. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.arlo.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at https://investor.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo (NYSE: ARLO) is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells and floodlight cameras.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

2020 Arlo Technologies, Inc., Arlo and the Arlo logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. and/or certain of its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Arlo shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo’s future operating performance and financial condition, expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, operating margins, and tax expense; expectations regarding market expansion and future growth; plans to invest in product innovation; Arlo's future product offerings; and the quote from Arlo's Chief Executive Officer. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; the Company may be unsuccessful or experience delays in manufacturing and distributing its new and existing products; telecommunications service providers may choose to slow their deployment of the Company's products or utilize competing products; the Company may be unable to collect receivables as they become due; the Company may fail to manage costs, including the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of its existing offerings; the Company may incur additional costs and charges associated with the transactions contemplated by the Verisure partnership; the Company may not receive the minimum commitment amounts from Verisure; the COVID-19 pandemic could have an adverse impact on the Company's business, operations and the markets and communities in which Arlo and its partners and customers operate; the Company may fail to successfully continue to effect operating expense savings; changes in the level of Arlo's cash resources and the Company's planned usage of such resources; changes in the Company's stock price and developments in the business that could increase the Company's cash needs; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; the actions and financial health of the Company's customers; the anticipated financial capacity under Arlo's revolving credit line may not be available when expected, or at all; and the Company may not be able to carry out its restructuring plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Part II - Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2020 and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. These supplemental measures exclude adjustments for separation expense, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, activist shareholder response costs, restructuring and other charges, strategic initiative and transaction expenses, gain on sale of business, litigation reserves, and the related tax effects. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors by offering:

– the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our on-going operating results;

– the ability to better identify trends in our underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

– a better understanding of how management plans and measures our underlying business; and

– an easier way to compare our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding them in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Separation expense consists of expenses that are related to the separation of our business from NETGEAR. These consist primarily of third-party consulting fees, legal fees, IT costs, employee bonuses for services related to the separation, and other one-time expenses incurred to complete the separation. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding these costs is relevant to our assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of our competitors.

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options, performance-based stock options, restricted stock units and shares under the employee stock purchase plan granted to employees. We believe that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on our operating results.

Amortization of intangibles consists primarily of non-cash charges that can be impacted by, among other things, the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding these costs is relevant to an assessment of our internal operations and comparisons to our prior and future periods and to the performance of our competitors.

Activist shareholder response costs primarily consist of legal fees and third-party consulting costs incurred. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding these costs is relevant to our assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of our competitors.

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses consist of legal fees associated with the strategic review of the Company and legal fees, accounting fees and other one-time costs incurred to complete the Verisure transaction. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding these costs is relevant to our assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of our competitors.

Gain on sale of business represents gain from sale of the Company's commercial operations in Europe. We consider our operating results without this gain when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such gain when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding the gain is relevant to our assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of our competitors.

Other items are the result of either unique or unplanned events, including, when applicable: restructuring and other charges and litigation reserves, net. It is difficult to predict the occurrence or estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods. The amounts result from events that often arise from unforeseen circumstances, which often occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Therefore, the amounts do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our continuing business operations for the period in which they are incurred.

Tax effects consist of the various above adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure on non-GAAP net income. We also believe providing financial information with and without the income tax effects relating to our non-GAAP financial measures provides our management and users of the financial statements with better clarity regarding the on-going performance of our business.

Source: Arlo-F

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

   

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

     

 

As of

 

September 27,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(in thousands)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

173,619

 

 

$

236,680

 

Short-term investments

19,992

 

 

19,990

 

Accounts receivable, net

56,431

 

 

127,317

 

Inventories

69,038

 

 

68,624

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,317

 

 

16,958

 

Total current assets

329,397

 

 

469,569

 

Property and equipment, net

16,832

 

 

21,352

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

25,031

 

 

31,300

 

Intangibles, net

238

 

 

1,306

 

Goodwill

11,038

 

 

11,038

 

Restricted cash

4,147

 

 

4,139

 

Other non-current assets

2,216

 

 

4,008

 

Total assets

$

388,899

 

 

$

542,712

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

74,727

 

 

$

111,650

 

Deferred revenue

30,567

 

 

50,362

 

Accrued liabilities

106,027

 

 

127,400

 

Income tax payable

431

 

 

4,489

 

Total current liabilities

211,752

 

 

293,901

 

Non-current deferred revenue

7,963

 

 

15,736

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

26,024

 

 

29,001

 

Non-current income taxes payable

92

 

 

92

 

Other non-current liabilities

1,261

 

 

606

 

Total liabilities

247,092

 

 

339,336

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 79,026,508 at September 27, 2020 and 75,785,952 at December 31, 2019

79

 

 

76

 

Additional paid-in capital

359,297

 

 

334,821

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(9

)

 

(2

)

Accumulated deficit

(217,560

)

 

(131,519

)

Total stockholders’ equity

141,807

 

 

203,376

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

388,899

 

 

$

542,712

 

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

   

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

   

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

June 28,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

$

91,271

 

 

$

49,603

 

 

$

94,306

 

 

$

191,597

 

 

$

213,359

 

Services

18,965

 

 

17,029

 

 

11,810

 

 

50,721

 

 

34,235

 

Total revenue

110,236

 

 

66,632

 

 

106,116

 

 

242,318

 

 

247,594

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

79,107

 

 

51,186

 

 

88,755

 

 

182,481

 

 

206,878

 

Services

9,720

 

 

9,957

 

 

6,858

 

 

28,986

 

 

18,618

 

Total cost of revenue

88,827

 

 

61,143

 

 

95,613

 

 

211,467

 

 

225,496

 

Gross profit

21,409

 

 

5,489

 

 

10,503

 

 

30,851

 

 

22,098

 

Gross margin

19.4

%

 

8.2

%

 

9.9

%

 

12.7

%

 

8.9

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

15,436

 

 

14,192

 

 

16,701

 

 

44,871

 

 

52,456

 

Sales and marketing

12,720

 

 

11,713

 

 

13,657

 

 

35,471

 

 

42,389

 

General and administrative

11,137

 

 

9,837

 

 

11,062

 

 

39,758

 

 

32,512

 

Separation expense

77

 

 

82

 

 

137

 

 

238

 

 

1,760

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

(292

)

 

 

Total operating expenses

39,370

 

 

35,824

 

 

41,557

 

 

120,046

 

 

129,117

 

Loss from operations

(17,961

)

 

(30,335

)

 

(31,054

)

 

(89,195

)

 

(107,019

)

Operating margin

(16.3

)%

 

(45.5

)%

 

(29.3

)%

 

(36.8

)%

 

(43.2

)%

Interest income

74

 

 

151

 

 

596

 

 

760

 

 

2,170

 

Other income, net

543

 

 

1,111

 

 

154

 

 

2,837

 

 

138

 

Loss before income taxes

(17,344

)

 

(29,073

)

 

(30,304

)

 

(85,598

)

 

(104,711

)

Provision for income taxes

115

 

 

183

 

 

286

 

 

443

 

 

855

 

Net loss

$

(17,459

)

 

$

(29,256

)

 

$

(30,590

)

 

$

(86,041

)

 

$

(105,566

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.41

)

 

$

(1.11

)

 

$

(1.41

)

Diluted

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.41

)

 

$

(1.11

)

 

$

(1.41

)

Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

78,662

 

 

77,885

 

 

75,337

 

 

77,705

 

 

74,831

 

Diluted

78,662

 

 

77,885

 

 

75,337

 

 

77,705

 

 

74,831

 

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

  

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

     

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(86,041

)

 

$

(105,566

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

8,024

 

 

7,757

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

19

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

26,338

 

 

15,261

 

Allowance for (release of) credit losses and inventory reserves

1,322

 

 

(3,232

)

Gain on sale of business

(292

)

 

 

Deferred income taxes

63

 

 

(109

)

Premium amortization (discount accretion) on investments, net

60

 

 

(391

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

70,985

 

 

65,920

 

Inventories

(1,838

)

 

54,335

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

8,369

 

 

(1,729

)

Accounts payable

(37,554

)

 

(24,381

)

Deferred revenue

(27,569

)

 

(1,996

)

Accrued and other liabilities

(21,203

)

 

(48,584

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(59,317

)

 

(42,715

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(2,070

)

 

(5,023

)

Purchases of short-term investments

(45,085

)

 

(29,768

)

Maturities of short-term investments

45,000

 

 

40,000

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,155

)

 

5,209

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds related to employee benefit plans

3,051

 

 

1,837

 

Restricted stock unit withholdings

(4,632

)

 

(1,755

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(1,581

)

 

82

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(63,053

)

 

(37,424

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period

240,819

 

 

155,424

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period

$

177,766

 

 

$

118,000

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,470

 

 

$

1,578

 

 

De-recognition of build-to-suit assets and liabilities

$

 

 

$

(21,610

)

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

    

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

   

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

June 28,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage data)

GAAP gross profit

$

21,409

 

 

$

5,489

 

 

$

10,503

 

 

$

30,851

 

 

$

22,098

 

GAAP gross margin

19.4

%

 

8.2

%

 

9.9

%

 

12.7

%

 

8.9

%

Stock-based compensation expense

942

 

 

562

 

 

467

 

 

2,007

 

 

1,286

 

Amortization of intangibles

356

 

 

357

 

 

381

 

 

1,069

 

 

1,144

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

22,707

 

 

$

6,408

 

 

$

11,351

 

 

$

33,950

 

 

$

24,528

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

20.6

%

 

9.6

%

 

10.7

%

 

14.0

%

 

9.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

$

15,436

 

 

$

14,192

 

 

$

16,701

 

 

$

44,871

 

 

$

52,456

 

Stock-based compensation expense

(2,870

)

 

(1,729

)

 

(1,569

)

 

(6,259

)

 

(4,501

)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

12,566

 

 

$

12,463

 

 

$

15,132

 

 

$

38,612

 

 

$

47,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

$

12,720

 

 

$

11,713

 

 

$

13,657

 

 

$

35,471

 

 

$

42,389

 

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,160

)

 

(984

)

 

(791

)

 

(2,895

)

 

(2,722

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

11,560

 

 

$

10,729

 

 

$

12,866

 

 

$

32,576

 

 

$

39,667

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

$

11,137

 

 

$

9,837

 

 

$

11,062

 

 

$

39,758

 

 

$

32,512

 

Stock-based compensation expense

(4,029

)

 

(1,289

)

 

(2,392

)

 

(15,177

)

 

(6,752

)

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

(17

)

 

(206

)

 

(502

)

 

(768

)

 

(502

)

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

(249

)

 

(140

)

 

(256

)

 

(140

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

7,091

 

 

$

8,093

 

 

$

8,028

 

 

$

23,536

 

 

$

25,118

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP total operating expenses

$

39,370

 

 

$

35,824

 

 

$

41,557

 

 

$

120,046

 

 

$

129,117

 

Separation expense

(77

)

 

(82

)

 

(136

)

 

(238

)

 

(1,759

)

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

(17

)

 

(206

)

 

(502

)

 

(768

)

 

(502

)

Stock-based compensation expense

(8,059

)

 

(4,002

)

 

(4,752

)

 

(24,331

)

 

(13,975

)

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

(249

)

 

(140

)

 

(256

)

 

(140

)

Activist shareholder response costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(237

)

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$

31,217

 

 

$

31,285

 

 

$

36,027

 

 

$

94,724

 

 

$

112,504

 

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

        

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED):

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

June 28,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

GAAP operating loss

$

(17,961

)

 

$

(30,335

)

 

$

(31,054

)

 

$

(89,195

)

 

$

(107,019

)

GAAP operating margin

(16.3

)%

 

(45.5

)%

 

(29.3

)%

 

(36.8

)%

 

(43.2

)%

Separation expense

77

 

 

82

 

 

136

 

 

238

 

 

1,759

 

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

17

 

 

206

 

 

502

 

 

768

 

 

502

 

Stock-based compensation expense

9,001

 

 

4,564

 

 

5,219

 

 

26,338

 

 

15,261

 

Amortization of intangibles

356

 

 

357

 

 

381

 

 

1,069

 

 

1,144

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

249

 

 

140

 

 

256

 

 

140

 

Activist shareholder response costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

237

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

(292

)

 

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(8,510

)

 

$

(24,877

)

 

$

(24,676

)

 

$

(60,774

)

 

$

(87,976

)

Non-GAAP operating margin

(7.7

)%

 

(37.3

)%

 

(23.3

)%

 

(25.1

)%

 

(35.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP provision for income taxes

$

115

 

 

$

183

 

 

$

286

 

 

$

443

 

 

$

855

 

GAAP income tax rate

(0.7

)%

 

(0.6

)%

 

(0.9

)%

 

(0.5

)%

 

(0.8

)%

Tax effects

 

 

2

 

 

(46

)

 

31

 

 

96

 

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

115

 

 

$

181

 

 

$

332

 

 

$

412

 

 

$

759

 

Non-GAAP income tax rate

(1.5

)%

 

(0.8

)%

 

(1.4

)%

 

(0.7

)%

 

(0.9

)%

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

$

(17,459

)

 

$

(29,256

)

 

$

(30,590

)

 

$

(86,041

)

 

$

(105,566

)

Separation expense

77

 

 

82

 

 

136

 

 

238

 

 

1,759

 

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

17

 

 

206

 

 

502

 

 

768

 

 

502

 

Stock-based compensation expense

9,001

 

 

4,564

 

 

5,219

 

 

26,338

 

 

15,261

 

Amortization of intangibles

356

 

 

357

 

 

381

 

 

1,069

 

 

1,144

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

249

 

 

140

 

 

256

 

 

140

 

Activist shareholder response costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

237

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

(292

)

 

 

Tax effects

 

 

2

 

 

(46

)

 

31

 

 

96

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(8,008

)

 

$

(23,796

)

 

$

(24,258

)

 

$

(57,589

)

 

$

(86,427

)

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

     

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

    

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

June 28,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.41

)

 

$

(1.11

)

 

$

(1.41

)

Separation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

Stock-based compensation expense

0.11

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.07

 

 

0.34

 

 

0.21

 

Amortization of intangibles

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effects

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(1.15

)

   

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

78,662

 

 

77,885

 

 

75,337

 

 

77,705

 

 

74,831

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

78,662

 

 

77,885

 

 

75,337

 

 

77,705

 

 

74,831

 

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

    

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

    

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

June 28,
2020

 

March 29,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

September 29,
2019

 

(in thousands, except headcount and per share data)

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

193,611

 

 

$

205,454

 

 

$

206,582

 

 

$

256,670

 

 

$

153,811

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments per diluted share

$

2.46

 

 

$

2.64

 

 

$

2.70

 

 

$

3.37

 

 

$

2.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

$

56,431

 

 

$

46,466

 

 

$

61,376

 

 

$

127,317

 

 

$

99,698

 

Days sales outstanding

47

 

63

 

83

 

97

 

85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventories

$

69,038

 

 

$

65,814

 

 

$

61,027

 

 

$

68,624

 

 

$

74,117

 

Inventory turns

4.6

 

3.1

 

3.4

 

5.9

 

4.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weeks of channel inventory:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. retail channel

8.4

 

6.6

 

13.7

 

6.3

 

13.3

U.S. distribution channel

8.6

 

8.4

 

20.3

 

8.0

 

3.3

APAC distribution channel

4.2

 

6.8

 

6.0

 

3.6

 

4.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (current and non-current)

$

38,530

 

 

$

54,546

 

 

$

59,848

 

 

$

66,098

 

 

$

47,995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cumulative registered accounts (1)

4,774

 

 

4,518

 

 

4,245

 

 

4,015

 

 

3,691

 

Cumulative paid accounts (2)

356

 

 

298

 

 

255

 

 

230

 

 

211

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Headcount

358

 

 

355

 

 

356

 

 

349

 

 

406

 

Non-GAAP diluted shares

78,662

 

 

77,885

 

 

76,560

 

 

76,090

 

 

75,337

 

_________________________

  

(1) We define our registered accounts at the end of a particular period as the number of unique registered accounts on the Arlo platform as of the end of such particular period, and includes accounts owned by Verisure S.a.r.l.. The number of registered accounts does not necessarily reflect the number of end-users on the Arlo platform, as one registered account may be used by multiple people.

(2) Paid accounts worldwide measured as any account where a subscription to a paid service is being collected (either by the Company or by the Company’s customers or channel partners), plus paid service plans of a duration of more than 3 months bundled with products (such bundles being counted as a paid account after 90 days have elapsed from the date of registration). Paid accounts includes accounts transferred to Verisure S.a.r.l..

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

     

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

June 28,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage data)

Americas

$

75,861

 

69

%

 

$

50,971

 

76

%

 

$

85,562

 

81

%

 

$

176,990

 

73

%

 

$

194,492

 

79

%

EMEA

28,010

 

25

%

 

11,263

 

17

%

 

13,002

 

12

%

 

46,846

 

19

%

 

37,370

 

15

%

APAC

6,365

 

6

%

 

4,398

 

7

%

 

7,552

 

7

%

 

18,482

 

8

%

 

15,732

 

6

%

Total

$

110,236

 

100

%

 

$

66,632

 

100

%

 

$

106,116

 

100

%

 

$

242,318

 

100

%

 

$

247,594

 

100

%

 

Arlo Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arlo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected security camera brand, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020. Financial Highlights (1) Revenue of $110.2 million, an increase of 3.9% year …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call