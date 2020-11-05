 

Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 36.85 Cents Per Share

05.11.2020, 22:15  |  88   |   |   

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 36.85 cents per share. The dividend is payable on December 4, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 20, 2020. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 65 times since its inception.

“Microchip’s financial performance in the September 2020 quarter was strong given the uncertain economic conditions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Sanghi, Chief Executive Officer. “Our Board is pleased to declare an increase in our quarterly dividend to a record 36.85 cents per share, which continues to reflect confidence in the cash-generating capability of our business, as well as our ongoing commitment to returning value to our stockholders.”

Cautionary Statement:

The statements contained in this release relating to the uncertain economic conditions, the cash-generating capability of our business and our ongoing commitment to returning value to our stockholders are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, our business and the business of our customers and suppliers, actual cash flows generated from and used in the operation of our business; actual or projected levels of capital expenditures; our balance of cash and investments; changes in the tax rates that our stockholders pay on our dividends or other changes in U.S. tax laws including the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017; our available borrowings under our credit agreement; the impact of any significant acquisitions we may make; our ability to realize the expected benefits of our acquisitions, changes in demand or market acceptance of our products and the products of our customers; the mix of inventory we hold and our ability to satisfy short- term orders from our inventory; changes in utilization of our manufacturing capacity and our ability to effectively manage our production levels; our ability to control the level of operating expenses relative to our level of revenues; competitive developments including pricing pressures; the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter; changes or fluctuations in customer order patterns and seasonality; the costs and outcome of any current or future litigation or other matters involving our Microsemi acquisition, the Microsemi business, intellectual property, customers, or other issues; the costs and outcome of any current or future tax audit or investigation regarding our business or the business of Microsemi; disruptions in our business or the businesses of our customers or suppliers due to natural disasters (including any floods in Thailand), terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns (including COVID-19) or disruptions in the transportation system; and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally.

