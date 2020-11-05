 

Fluent, Inc. to Present at the JMP Securities Small-Cap Technology Forum

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced that it will be virtually attending the JMP Securities Small-Cap Technology Forum being held on November 10, 2020. The JMP Securities Small-Cap Technology Forum is a virtual event featuring presentations by high-growth, small capitalization public companies in sectors including software, Internet and digital media, cybersecurity, and communications equipment.

Ryan Schulke, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 11:00am Eastern time on November 10. Prior to its presentation, the Company will make available on the Investor Relations section of its website (http://investors.fluentco.com/) a link for investors to register to attend the Company’s presentation, along with an updated version of its investor presentation. Following the conference, the Company will also make a video replay of its presentation available on the Investor Relations section of its website.

About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Forward-Looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

