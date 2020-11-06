Magna Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Please click HERE for full third quarter Financial Statements and MD&A.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 20 20

Sales and Adjusted EBIT came in above our expectations in the third quarter of 2020, as vehicle production was better than anticipated, and we were able to efficiently ramp up production while benefitting from discretionary and structural cost savings and efficiencies realized across the company. We also benefitted from COVID-19 related government employee support programs which were extended into the third quarter of 2020.

On a consolidated basis, we posted sales of $9.1 billion for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 2% from the third quarter of 2019, compared to global light vehicle production that decreased 4%, reflecting a decline of 5% in Europe and essentially level production in North America.

Adjusted EBIT increased to $778 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $558 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase mainly reflected higher margin earned on sales, the benefit of COVID-19 related government employee support programs, and the negative impact of the labour strike at General Motors that was reflected in our results in the third quarter of 2019.

Income from operations before income taxes was $436 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $319 million in the third quarter of 2019. Included in income from operations before income taxes in the third quarter of 2020 were Other expense, net items totaling $316 million mainly comprised of a non-cash impairment of assets, partially offset by net gains on the revaluation of certain private equity investments, compared to $859 million in the third quarter of 2019, substantially comprised of non-cash impairment of assets and net losses on the revaluation of our investments. Excluding Other expense, net from both periods, income from operations before income taxes increased $212 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $405 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $233 million in the third quarter of 2019. Included in net income attributable to Magna International Inc. in the third quarter of 2020 were Other expense, net items totaling $180 million after tax and loss attributable to non-controlling interests, compared to $671 million after tax and loss attributable to non-controlling interests in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding Other expense, net from both periods, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. increased $147 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.35 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $0.75 in the comparable period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 38% to $1.95 compared to $1.41 for the third quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, we generated $1.6 billion in cash from operating activities, including $518 million from operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities for the third quarter of 2020 included $213 million in fixed asset additions, $68 million in investments, other assets and intangible assets and $12 million in private equity investments.

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 20 20

We posted sales of $22.1 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 26% from the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This is compared to global light vehicle production which decreased 25% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions that resulted in the temporary suspension of production at substantially all OEM and supplier production facilities in the first half of 2020. Vehicle production declined 28% and 31% in our most significant production markets of North America and Europe, respectively, and declined 11% in China.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, income from operations before income taxes was $33 million, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $19 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.06, down $1.6 billion, $1.3 billion and $4.09, respectively, each compared to the first nine months of 2019.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBIT decreased to $581 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.12.



During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we generated cash from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities of $1.4 billion and invested $392 million in operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities for the first nine months of 2020 included $585 million in fixed asset additions, $233 million in investments, other assets and intangible assets, and $114 million in private equity investments, primarily related to Waymo.

RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we paid dividends of $115 million and $352 million, respectively. In addition, we repurchased 4.8 million shares for cancellation for $192 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Our Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.40 per Common Share, payable on December 4, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2020.

OTHER MATTERS

Subject to the approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, our Board of Directors approved a new Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 29.6 million of our Common Shares, representing approximately 10% of our public float of Common Shares. This NCIB is expected to commence on or about November 15, 2020 and will terminate one year later.

(2) Free cash flow represents Cash from Operating Activities plus proceeds from normal course dispositions of fixed and other assets minus capital spending minus investments in other assets.

SEGMENT SUMMARY

($Millions unless otherwise noted)

For the three months ended September 30, Sales Adjusted EBIT 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Body Exteriors & Structures $ 3,858 $ 3,984 $ (126 ) $ 390 $ 306 $ 84 Power & Vision 2,722 2,696 26 227 167 60 Seating Systems 1,280 1,266 14 66 56 10 Complete Vehicles 1,402 1,516 (114 ) 70 29 41 Corporate and Other (133 ) (143 ) 10 25 — 25 Total Reportable Segments $ 9,129 $ 9,319 $ (190 ) $ 778 $ 558 $ 220





For the three months ended September 30, Adjusted EBIT as a

percentage of sales 2020 2019 Change Body Exteriors & Structures 10.1 % 7.7 % 2.4 % Power & Vision 8.3 % 6.2 % 2.1 % Seating Systems 5.2 % 4.4 % 0.8 % Complete Vehicles 5.0 % 1.9 % 3.1 % Consolidated Average 8.5 % 6.0 % 2.5 % ($Millions unless otherwise noted)

For the nine months ended September 30, Sales Adjusted EBIT 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Body Exteriors & Structures $ 9,157 $ 12,535 $ (3,378 ) $ 274 $ 1,010 $ (736 ) Power & Vision 6,543 8,587 (2,044 ) 136 584 (448 ) Seating Systems 3,065 4,151 (1,086 ) 22 233 (211 ) Complete Vehicles 3,656 5,246 (1,590 ) 164 100 64 Corporate and Other (342 ) (483 ) 141 (15 ) 28 (43 ) Total Reportable Segments $ 22,079 $ 30,036 $ (7,957 ) $ 581 $ 1,955 $ (1,374 )





For the nine months ended September 30, Adjusted EBIT as a

percentage of sales 2020 2019 Change Body Exteriors & Structures 3.0 % 8.1 % (5.1 )% Power & Vision 2.1 % 6.8 % (4.7 )% Seating Systems 0.7 % 5.6 % (4.9 )% Complete Vehicles 4.5 % 1.9 % 2.6 % Consolidated Average 2.6 % 6.5 % (3.9 )%

For further details on our segment results, please see our Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and our Interim Financial Statements.

20 20 OUTLOOK

Current(3) Previous Light Vehicle Production (Units)

North America

Europe

12.7 million

16.1 million

12.5 million

15.9 million Segment Sales

Body Exteriors & Structures

Power & Vision

Seating Systems

Complete Vehicles

$13.0 - $13.4 billion

$9.2 - $9.5 billion

$4.3 - $4.5 billion

$5.4 - $5.6 billion Total Sales $31.5 - $32.5 billion $30.0 - $32.0 billion Adjusted EBIT Margin(4) 4.0% - 4.4% 2.9% - 3.3% Equity Income (included in EBIT) $120 - $150 million Interest Expense, net Approximately $90 million Approximately $90 million Income Tax Rate(5) Approximately 28.5% Approximately 30% Net Income attributable to Magna (6) $850 - $975 million Capital Spending Approximately $1.3 billion Approximately $1.4 billion (3) Our current outlook includes Segment Sales, Equity Income and Net income attributable to Magna, none of which were provided in our previous outlook dated August 7, 2020

(4) Adjusted EBIT Margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT to Total Sales

(5) The Income Tax Rate has been calculated using Adjusted EBIT and is based on current tax legislation

(6) Net Income attributable to Magna represents Net Income excluding Other expense (income), net



In this 2020 outlook, we have assumed:

2020 light vehicle production volumes (as set out above);

no material unannounced acquisitions or divestitures; and

foreign exchange rates for the most common currencies in which we conduct business relative to our U.S. dollar reporting currency as follows: 1 Canadian dollar equals U.S. dollars 0.742 1 euro equals U.S. dollars 1.138





There continues to be uncertainty related to our outlook above as a result of elevated risks associated with consumer demand, as well as continuing COVID-19 risks to various aspects of our business and the automotive industry, as discussed in our MD&A for the third quarter of 2020, our Annual Information Form / Form 40-F dated March 27, 2020 and subsequent filings.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Adjusted EBIT The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBIT: For the three months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 327 $ (364 ) Add: Interest expense, net 26 18 Other expense, net 316 859 Income taxes 109 45 Adjusted EBIT $ 778 $ 558 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales (“Adjusted EBIT margin”) Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales is calculated in the table below: For the three months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Sales $ 9,129 $ 9,319 Adjusted EBIT $ 778 $ 558 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 8.5 % 6.0 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share The following table reconciles net income attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted diluted earnings per share: For the three months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 405 $ (233 ) Add (deduct): Other expense, net 316 859 Tax effect on Other expense, net (61 ) (61 ) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests related to Other expense, net (75 ) (127 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 585 $ 438 Diluted weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the period (millions): 299.4 310.7 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.95 $ 1.41

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Adjusted EBIT The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBIT: For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (73 ) $ 1,187 Add (deduct): Interest expense, net 64 63 Other expense, net 484 248 Income taxes 106 457 Adjusted EBIT $ 581 $ 1,955 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales (“Adjusted EBIT margin”) Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales is calculated in the table below: For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Sales $ 22,079 $ 30,036 Adjusted EBIT $ 581 $ 1,955 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 2.6 % 6.5 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share The following table reconciles net income attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted diluted earnings per share: For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 19 $ 1,325 Add (deduct): Other expense, net 484 248 Tax effect on Other expense, net (93 ) 32 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests related to Other expense, net (75 ) (127 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 335 $ 1,478 Diluted weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the period (millions): 300.2 319.1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 4.63



Certain of the forward-looking financial measures above are provided on a Non-GAAP basis. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of on-going operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

This press release together with our Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and our Interim Financial Statements are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.magna.com/company/investors and filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com as well as on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR), which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

We will hold a conference call for interested analysts and shareholders to discuss our third quarter ended September 30, 2020 results on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be chaired by Don Walker, Chief Executive Officer. The number to use for this call from North America is 1-800-908-8370. International callers should use 1-416-981-9035. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time. We will also webcast the conference call at www.magna.com. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call as well as our financial review summary will be available on our website Friday prior to the call.

