Tulikivi Corporation Interim report 1–9/2020 Net sales on the previous year’s level, operating profit improves 6 November 2020 at 1 p.m.
- The Tulikivi Group’s third-quarter net sales were EUR 6.9 million (EUR 6.6 million, Jul–Sep 2019) and EUR 20.1 million (EUR 19.9 million, Jan–Sep 2019) in the review period.
- The Tulikivi Group's operating profit for the third quarter was EUR 0.6 (0.1) million, and the operating profit for the review period was EUR 0.6 (-0.3) million.
- The Tulikivi Group’s third-quarter profit before taxes was EUR 0.4 million (-0.1 million) and EUR 0.0 (-0.9) million for the review period.
- Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 0.8 (-0.1) million in the third quarter and EUR 1.5 (0.5) million in January–September.
- Order books at the end of the review period stood at EUR 4.0 (3.8) million.
- Nordic Talc, a Tulikivi subsidiary, is preparing a feasibility study for the talc project in Suomussalmi.
- Future outlook: Net sales are expected to amount to EUR 27–29 million in 2020, and the comparable operating profit is expected to be positive.
|Key financial ratios
|1-9/20
|1-9/19
|Change, %
|1-12/19
|7-9/20
|7-9/19
|Change, %
|Sales, MEUR
|20.1
|19.9
|0.9
|28.7
|6.9
|6.6
|5.3
|Operating profit/loss, MEUR
|0.6
|-0.3
|285.6
|-0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|714.3
|Operating profit/loss without impairment loss, MEUR
|0.6
|-0.3
|285.6
|0.0
|0.6
|0.1
|714.3
|Profit before tax, MEUR
|0.0
|-0.9
|98.8
|-1.5
|0.4
|-0.1
|521.4
|Total comprehensive income for the period, MEUR
|-0.1
|-0.9
|91.4
|-1.6
|0.3
|-0.1
|471.9
|Earnings per share, Euro
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|Net cash flow from operating activities, MEUR
|1.5
|0.5
|1.6
|0.8
|-0.1
|Equity ratio, %
|23.7
|24.7
|23.0
|Net indebtness ratio, %
|189.5
|170.5
|200.1
|Return on investments, %
|3.9
|-1.5
|-3.0
|2.6
|0.4
