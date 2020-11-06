Tulikivi Corporation

Interim report 1–9/2020: Net sales on the previous year’s level, operating profit improves

- The Tulikivi Group’s third-quarter net sales were EUR 6.9 million (EUR 6.6 million, Jul–Sep 2019) and EUR 20.1 million (EUR 19.9 million, Jan–Sep 2019) in the review period.

- The Tulikivi Group's operating profit for the third quarter was EUR 0.6 (0.1) million, and the operating profit for the review period was EUR 0.6 (-0.3) million.

- The Tulikivi Group’s third-quarter profit before taxes was EUR 0.4 million (-0.1 million) and EUR 0.0 (-0.9) million for the review period.

- Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 0.8 (-0.1) million in the third quarter and EUR 1.5 (0.5) million in January–September.

- Order books at the end of the review period stood at EUR 4.0 (3.8) million.

- Nordic Talc, a Tulikivi subsidiary, is preparing a feasibility study for the talc project in Suomussalmi.