 

Tulikivi Corporation Interim report 1–9/2020 Net sales on the previous year’s level, operating profit improves 6 November 2020 at 1 p.m.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 12:00  |  35   |   |   

Tulikivi Corporation                                          
Interim report 1–9/2020: Net sales on the previous year’s level, operating profit improves

- The Tulikivi Group’s third-quarter net sales were EUR 6.9 million (EUR 6.6 million, Jul–Sep 2019) and EUR 20.1 million (EUR 19.9 million, Jan–Sep 2019) in the review period.
- The Tulikivi Group's operating profit for the third quarter was EUR 0.6 (0.1) million, and the operating profit for the review period was EUR 0.6 (-0.3) million.
- The Tulikivi Group’s third-quarter profit before taxes was EUR 0.4 million (-0.1 million) and EUR 0.0 (-0.9) million for the review period.
- Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 0.8 (-0.1) million in the third quarter and EUR 1.5 (0.5) million in January–September.
- Order books at the end of the review period stood at EUR 4.0 (3.8) million.
- Nordic Talc, a Tulikivi subsidiary, is preparing a feasibility study for the talc project in Suomussalmi.

- Future outlook: Net sales are expected to amount to EUR 27–29 million in 2020, and the comparable operating profit is expected to be positive.

 

Key financial ratios                
   1-9/20  1-9/19 Change, %   1-12/19 7-9/20 7-9/19 Change, %
                 
Sales, MEUR 20.1 19.9 0.9   28.7 6.9 6.6 5.3
Operating profit/loss, MEUR 0.6 -0.3 285.6   -0.8 0.6 0.1 714.3
Operating profit/loss without impairment loss, MEUR 0.6 -0.3 285.6   0.0 0.6 0.1 714.3
Profit before tax, MEUR 0.0 -0.9 98.8   -1.5 0.4 -0.1 521.4
Total comprehensive income for the period, MEUR -0.1 -0.9 91.4   -1.6 0.3 -0.1 471.9
Earnings per share, Euro 0.00 -0.01     -0.03 0.01 0.00  
Net cash flow from operating activities, MEUR 1.5 0.5     1.6 0.8 -0.1  
Equity ratio, % 23.7 24.7     23.0      
Net indebtness ratio, % 189.5 170.5     200.1      
Return on investments, % 3.9 -1.5     -3.0 2.6 0.4  

 

Seite 1 von 2
Tulikivi Oy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tulikivi Corporation Interim report 1–9/2020 Net sales on the previous year’s level, operating profit improves 6 November 2020 at 1 p.m. Tulikivi Corporation                                           Interim report 1–9/2020: Net sales on the previous year’s level, operating profit improves - The Tulikivi Group’s third-quarter net sales were EUR 6.9 million (EUR 6.6 million, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Arbutus Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...