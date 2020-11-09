 

DSV, 844 - Share Buyback in Dsv Panalpina A/s

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 10:13  |  24   |   |   

Company Announcement No. 844

On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 12,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-2 86,299   1,028.15   88,728,460
3: 2 November 2020   46,000   1,036.54   47,680,831
4: 3 November 2020   36,185   1,067.89   38,641,694
5: 4 November 2020   35,000   1,083.89   37,936,087
6: 5 November 2020   40,000   1,117.38   44,695,044
7: 6 November 2020   38,000   1,111.75   42,246,375
Accumulated trading for days 1-7 281,484   1,065.53   299,928,490

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 2,251,561 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 0.98% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment


DSV Panalpina Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV, 844 - Share Buyback in Dsv Panalpina A/s Company Announcement No. 844 On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces 10% Strategic Equity Investment in A Mobile Virtual Network ...
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
Communiqué - Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator ...
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
argenx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
DSV, 843 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
29.10.20
DSV, 842 - LAUNCH OF NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ACCORDING TO THE SAFE HARBOUR METHOD
29.10.20
DSV, 841 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Q3 2020
26.10.20
DSV, 840 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021
13.10.20
DSV Panalpina – Q3 2020 analyst conference call