Visteon to Present at Baird Global Industrial Conference on Nov. 12

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading global supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, will present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, and Jerome Rouquet, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will begin their presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET and then participate in a question-and-answer session. The presentation and Q&A session are expected to last approximately 30 minutes.



A live audio webcast of the discussion, together with any related materials, will be accessible through Visteon’s website at https://investors.visteon.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available following the event.