Visteon to Present at Baird Global Industrial Conference on Nov. 12
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading global supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, will present at the Baird 2020 Global
Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, and Jerome Rouquet, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will begin their presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET
and then participate in a question-and-answer session. The presentation and Q&A session are expected to last approximately 30 minutes.
A live audio webcast of the discussion, together with any related materials, will be accessible through Visteon’s website at https://investors.visteon.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available following the event.
About Visteon
Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, and embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.visteon.com.
Contacts:
Global Communications:
Dave Barthmuss
+1 805-660-1914
dave.barthmuss@visteon.com
Investor Relations:
Kris Doyle
+1 201-247-3050
kdoyle@visteon.com
