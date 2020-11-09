Sol-Gel to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in November 2020

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Format: Corporate Presentation Date: November 12, 2020 Time: 8:30 AM ET

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Speakers: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer John Vieira, U.S. Head of Commercialization Format: Fireside Chat Date: November 18, 2020 Time: 5:00 PM GMT

A live webcast of the presentations will be available under the “Events and Presentations” in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com.



About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

