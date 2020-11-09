 

Sol-Gel to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in November 2020

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

Speaker:   Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
Format:   Corporate Presentation
Date:   November 12, 2020
Time:   8:30 AM ET
     

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Speakers:   Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
    Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
    John Vieira, U.S. Head of Commercialization
Format:   Fireside Chat
Date:   November 18, 2020
Time:   5:00 PM GMT
     

A live webcast of the presentations will be available under the “Events and Presentations” in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com.

About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:
Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:
Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
+1-917-312-5998
lstern@soleburytrout.com

