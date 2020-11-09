 

North America Survey Reveals Better Customer Data Essential to Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 15:30  |  47   |   |   

Access to quality customer reference data is more important than ever as the life sciences industry shifts to digital engagement, according to new research from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV). Findings from the Veeva 2020 North America Customer Reference Data Survey Report reveal that 88% of reps are now using digital channels such as email and video calls to connect with healthcare professionals (HCPs). With digital transformation initiatives well underway, accurate customer reference data is especially critical in reaching the right HCPs.

Consistent with the growing importance of quality data, 88% say ensuring more accurate customer data is their top priority. Visibility into relationships between HCPs and healthcare organizations (HCOs) is seen as one of the most important data quality attributes, with 57% listing it among their main areas of focus. In fact, visibility into these relationships was identified as one of the least mature area across organizations, with only 19% reporting complete visibility into HCPs and their affiliates.

“COVID-19 has magnified the importance of accurate customer data as the industry moves fast to implement new digital engagement strategies,” said Rebecca Silver, general manager of Veeva OpenData. “Access to quality data is critical to better visibility into HCPs and their affiliates and supporting the rapid adoption of new digital channels.”

Quality Data Critical to Success, Prompting Data Transformation Initiatives

Nearly all (97%) respondents say quality customer reference data is key for field force effectiveness and strategic business planning. Customer data is also important for CRM adoption (92%), yet access to quality data is having a significant impact on the field user experience with CRM, including rep compliance and productivity.

The need for quality data is prompting organizations to launch data quality initiatives to make better business decisions and advance commercial operations. Over the next year, 46% plan to invest in new sources of customer reference data. Data accuracy is a major focus, with 35% planning to outsource or invest in more data stewardship services to improve the quality of their data.

Data Stewardship Important for Fast, Accurate Data

Up-to-date data is critical for HCP engagement and sales execution. Data stewards keep information such as physician addresses and specialty areas continually updated, validating data change requests (DCRs) with speed so field reps can focus on building trusted relationships with customers.

Seite 1 von 3
Veeva Systems Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

North America Survey Reveals Better Customer Data Essential to Digital Transformation Access to quality customer reference data is more important than ever as the life sciences industry shifts to digital engagement, according to new research from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV). Findings from the Veeva 2020 North America Customer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Axsome Therapeutics und Veeva Systems kooperieren beim Aufbau der digital-zentrierten Commercialization-Plattform von Axsome
04.11.20
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization Platform
03.11.20
Digitale Führungskräfte von Almirall und Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Deutschland als Hauptredner auf dem Veeva-Online-Gipfel in Europa
28.10.20
Bavarian Nordic führt Veeva CRM und Veeva Vault PromoMats zur digitalen Markteinführung neuer Impfstoffe ein
28.10.20
Bavarian Nordic Adopting Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats for Digital Launch of New Vaccines
28.10.20
Veeva kooperiert im Bereich Biowissenschaften, um eine branchenweite Informationsquelle für Schlüsselkontakte, Informationen und Dienstleistungen firmen- und markenübergreifend anzubieten
27.10.20
Veeva Teams with Life Sciences to Offer Industrywide Source for Key Contacts, Information, and Services from Across Companies and Brands
27.10.20
3 Lockdown-Aktien, die dich reich machen können
20.10.20
Chief Medical Officers from Boston Scientific, Illumina, Johnson & Johnson, and QIAGEN to Keynote Veeva MedTech Summit Online
14.10.20
Exact Sciences setzt auf die Veeva Vault Clinical Suite zur Beschleunigung von Innovationen