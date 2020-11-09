North America Survey Reveals Better Customer Data Essential to Digital Transformation

Access to quality customer reference data is more important than ever as the life sciences industry shifts to digital engagement, according to new research from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV). Findings from the Veeva 2020 North America Customer Reference Data Survey Report reveal that 88% of reps are now using digital channels such as email and video calls to connect with healthcare professionals (HCPs). With digital transformation initiatives well underway, accurate customer reference data is especially critical in reaching the right HCPs.

Consistent with the growing importance of quality data, 88% say ensuring more accurate customer data is their top priority. Visibility into relationships between HCPs and healthcare organizations (HCOs) is seen as one of the most important data quality attributes, with 57% listing it among their main areas of focus. In fact, visibility into these relationships was identified as one of the least mature area across organizations, with only 19% reporting complete visibility into HCPs and their affiliates.

“COVID-19 has magnified the importance of accurate customer data as the industry moves fast to implement new digital engagement strategies,” said Rebecca Silver, general manager of Veeva OpenData. “Access to quality data is critical to better visibility into HCPs and their affiliates and supporting the rapid adoption of new digital channels.”

Quality Data Critical to Success, Prompting Data Transformation Initiatives

Nearly all (97%) respondents say quality customer reference data is key for field force effectiveness and strategic business planning. Customer data is also important for CRM adoption (92%), yet access to quality data is having a significant impact on the field user experience with CRM, including rep compliance and productivity.

The need for quality data is prompting organizations to launch data quality initiatives to make better business decisions and advance commercial operations. Over the next year, 46% plan to invest in new sources of customer reference data. Data accuracy is a major focus, with 35% planning to outsource or invest in more data stewardship services to improve the quality of their data.

Data Stewardship Important for Fast, Accurate Data

Up-to-date data is critical for HCP engagement and sales execution. Data stewards keep information such as physician addresses and specialty areas continually updated, validating data change requests (DCRs) with speed so field reps can focus on building trusted relationships with customers.