Revance Announces Results of Phase 2 Trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Plantar Fasciitis

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of investigational drug candidate DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the management of plantar fasciitis, a painful affliction caused by inflammation of the ligament running along the bottom of the foot (the plantar fascia), the most common cause of heel pain.1

This Phase 2 prospective, randomized, double-blind, multi-center, placebo-controlled trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of two doses of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in reducing the signs and symptoms of plantar fasciitis. The trial enrolled 155 adult patients with unilateral plantar fasciitis, 18 to 65 years of age, at 17 study centers in the United States. Patients were randomized (1:1:1) to receive an injection of DAXI 80 U, DAXI 120 U or placebo. The study’s primary efficacy endpoint was the change from baseline on the 10-point Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) score averaged over five days at Week 8. Patients were followed for up to 24 weeks post treatment to assess treatment response, tolerability and safety.

In the trial, both doses of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection resulted in significant, measurable pain relief after treatment that was numerically greater than placebo. However, neither dose met the primary efficacy endpoint of statistically significant improvement from baseline in the NPRS for foot pain at Week 8, compared to placebo. Subjects treated with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection showed an average reduction from baseline of 3.29 on the NPRS (a 54.6% reduction) at 80U (p=0.2135 vs. placebo) and 3.25 on the NPRS (a 50.1% reduction) at 120U (p=0.2205 vs. placebo, p=0.9207 vs. 80U), compared to placebo subjects at 2.75 on the NPRS (a 45.1% reduction).

DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection was found to be safe and well-tolerated at both doses through Week 24. There were no serious treatment-related adverse events and no dose dependent increase in adverse events was observed. Treatment-related adverse events were generally transient and mild to moderate in severity. The two most common treatment-related adverse events were (for 80 Units, 120 Units and placebo, respectively) injection site pain (6.1%, 5.6%, 5.8%) and injection site erythema (2.0%, 1.9%, 1.9%).