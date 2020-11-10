EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the Upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that four abstracts featuring YUTIQ and DEXYCU have been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place November 13-15, 2020.

Paper Presentation

Second Phase 3 trial of YUTIQ shows durable 36-month anti-inflammatory activity for difficult to treat ocular disease

Title: FAi Insert Treatment for Noninfectious Posterior Uveitis: Three-Year Results of a Confirmatory Trial

Presenter: Glenn J. Jaffe, M.D., Robert Machemer M. D. Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University School of Medicine

Session: PA063

Date and time: Available on demand Nov 14-15, 2020

Poster Presentations

Investigator-sponsored study demonstrates patient preference of DEXYCU and a “minimum eye drop” regimen

Title: The D3 Study: Drug Delivery vs. Drops—A Prospective Clinical Study Evaluating Dexycu vs. Prednisolone Acetate 1% in Controlling Postoperative Pain and Inflammation in Patients Undergoing Sequential Cataract Surgery

Presenter: John A. Hovanesian, M.D., Specialist in Cataract, Refractive, Cornea and Pterygium Surgery, Harvard Eye Associates

Session: PO049

Date and time: Available on demand Nov 14-15, 2020

Real-world data of DEXYCU highlights durable anti-inflammatory activity and results comparable to Phase 3 clinical trials

Title: Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9% After Cataract Surgery: Data From a Retrospective Study

Presenter: Robert J. Weinstock, M.D., Director of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, The Eye Institute of West Florida and the Weinstock Laser Eye Center

Session: PO050

Date and time: Available on demand Nov 14-15, 2020

Real world data of DEXYCU shows strong anti-inflammatory efficacy with and without additional topical anti-inflammatory treatment

Title: Outcomes With Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9% and Concomitant Postoperative Anti-inflammatory Medications

Presenter: Cynthia Matossian, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Matossian Eye Associates

Session: PO051

Date and time: Available on demand Nov 14-15, 2020

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.eyepointpharma.com) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert technology for extended intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential six-month sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.