 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the Upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that four abstracts featuring YUTIQ and DEXYCU have been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place November 13-15, 2020.

Details for the AAO presentations are as follows:

Paper Presentation

Second Phase 3 trial of YUTIQ shows durable 36-month anti-inflammatory activity for difficult to treat ocular disease
Title: FAi Insert Treatment for Noninfectious Posterior Uveitis: Three-Year Results of a Confirmatory Trial
Presenter: Glenn J. Jaffe, M.D., Robert Machemer M. D. Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University School of Medicine
Session: PA063
Date and time: Available on demand Nov 14-15, 2020

Poster Presentations

Investigator-sponsored study demonstrates patient preference of DEXYCU and a “minimum eye drop” regimen
Title: The D3 Study: Drug Delivery vs. Drops—A Prospective Clinical Study Evaluating Dexycu vs. Prednisolone Acetate 1% in Controlling Postoperative Pain and Inflammation in Patients Undergoing Sequential Cataract Surgery
Presenter: John A. Hovanesian, M.D., Specialist in Cataract, Refractive, Cornea and Pterygium Surgery, Harvard Eye Associates
Session: PO049
Date and time: Available on demand Nov 14-15, 2020

Real-world data of DEXYCU highlights durable anti-inflammatory activity and results comparable to Phase 3 clinical trials
Title: Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9% After Cataract Surgery: Data From a Retrospective Study
Presenter: Robert J. Weinstock, M.D., Director of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, The Eye Institute of West Florida and the Weinstock Laser Eye Center
Session: PO050
Date and time: Available on demand Nov 14-15, 2020

Real world data of DEXYCU shows strong anti-inflammatory efficacy with and without additional topical anti-inflammatory treatment
Title: Outcomes With Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9% and Concomitant Postoperative Anti-inflammatory Medications
Presenter: Cynthia Matossian, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Matossian Eye Associates
Session: PO051
Date and time: Available on demand Nov 14-15, 2020

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.eyepointpharma.com) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert technology for extended intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential six-month sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the Upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that four abstracts featuring …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Developments
29.10.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information