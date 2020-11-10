ALRT Joins Singapore’s War on Diabetes, Commercializes Next Generation Diabetes Management Solution

Diabetes Singapore will hire diabetes care nurses to manage the patients’ blood glucose trends. The ALRT system will perform a weekly predictive review of the patients’ records and prompt the nurses to direct the patients to their doctors when there is a need to modify therapy. Guideline-driven suggestions for therapy advancement will be provided to the doctors by the ALRT system, as well.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALR Technologies Inc. (“ALRT”) (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of the ALRT Diabetes Solution (the “Solution”) through a partnership with Diabetes Singapore. On November 16, 2020, Diabetes Singapore will begin offering ALRT’s leading edge telemedicine diabetes solution to its extensive network of doctors and patients throughout Singapore.

Members subscribing to the comprehensive ALRT Diabetes Solution will pay a recurring monthly or annual fee. The subscription provides all the necessary hardware (i.e., a technologically advanced, Bluetooth-enabled blood glucose meter and testing supplies) and software (ALRT’s proprietary technology for monitoring A1C) for insulin- and non-insulin dependent patients. These would accord with their doctor’s prescription to better manage diabetes and ensure adherence to the physician’s care plan.

ALRT is offering its turnkey diabetes management solution at a cost that is far below competitors’ prices for hardware alone, giving ALRT a clear competitive advantage to rapidly capture market share. Doctors and Diabetes Singapore are incentivized to onboard patients, as they will receive a portion of the revenue generated from the subscriptions in addition to improving clinical outcomes.

“With an estimated 640,000 people living with diabetes in Singapore, this represents a compelling and lucrative opportunity to disrupt the diabetes care market,” said Sidney Chan, CEO at ALR Technologies. “Diabetes Singapore has made it very clear that they intend to aggressively market the ALRT Diabetes Solution throughout the nation, as they see the value to re-direct the health trend in a country with one of the highest diabetes prevalence rates in the world.”

Mr. Satyaprakash Tiwari, Executive Director, Diabetes Singapore added, “ALRT brings a new dimension to Singapore's war against diabetes, namely the electronic front - to add reliability and resilience in the management of patient data. We look forward to a successful partnership.”