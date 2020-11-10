Ascot Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held November 10, 2020
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX:
AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on November 10,
2020, Ascot's shareholders approved by majority: to reduce the size of the board to seven; to elect all seven directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the
Company's auditor; and to approve an amendment and restatement to the articles of the Company.
Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below.
|Nominee
|
Total
Votes
Cast
|
Total
Votes
Cast For
|
Votes
Withheld
|
%
For
|
%
Withheld
|William Bennett
|69,831,644
|69,487,281
|344,363
|99.51
|0.49
|Kenneth Carter
|69,831,644
|69,766,382
|65,262
|99.91
|0.09
|Robert Evans
|69,831,644
|69,792,149
|39,495
|99.94
|0.06
|Don Njegovan
|69,831,644
|69,487,320
|344,324
|99.51
|0.49
|James Stypula
|69,831,644
|63,850,912
|5,980,732
|91.44
|8.56
|Andree St-Germain
|69,831,644
|69,791,959
|39,685
|99.94
|0.06
|Rick Zimmer
|69,831,644
|63,052,668
|6,778,976
|90.29
|9.71
|
Total
Votes
Cast
|
Total
Votes
Cast For
|
Total Votes
Cast
Against
|
%
For
|
%
Against
|Size of the Board
|69,831,644
|69,506,751
|324,893
|99.53
|0.47
|Amendment and Restatement of the Articles
|69,856,944
|69,795,674
|61,270
|99.91
|0.09
On behalf of the Board, Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot, extends his thanks to the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.
