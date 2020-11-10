Ascot Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held November 10, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on November 10, 2020, Ascot's shareholders approved by majority: to reduce the size of the board to seven; to elect all seven directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor; and to approve an amendment and restatement to the articles of the Company.



Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below.