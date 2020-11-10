 

Ascot Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held November 10, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on November 10, 2020, Ascot's shareholders approved by majority: to reduce the size of the board to seven; to elect all seven directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor; and to approve an amendment and restatement to the articles of the Company.

Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below.

Nominee Total
Votes
Cast 		Total
Votes
Cast For 		Votes
Withheld 		%
For 		%
Withheld
William Bennett 69,831,644 69,487,281 344,363 99.51 0.49
Kenneth Carter 69,831,644 69,766,382 65,262 99.91 0.09
Robert Evans 69,831,644 69,792,149 39,495 99.94 0.06
Don Njegovan 69,831,644 69,487,320 344,324 99.51 0.49
James Stypula 69,831,644 63,850,912 5,980,732 91.44 8.56
Andree St-Germain 69,831,644 69,791,959 39,685 99.94 0.06
Rick Zimmer 69,831,644 63,052,668 6,778,976 90.29 9.71
  Total
Votes
Cast 		Total
Votes
Cast For 		Total Votes
Cast
Against 		%
For 		%
Against
Size of the Board 69,831,644 69,506,751 324,893 99.53 0.47
Amendment and Restatement of the Articles 69,856,944 69,795,674 61,270 99.91 0.09

On behalf of the Board, Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot, extends his thanks to the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.

Disclaimer

