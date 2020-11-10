 

Rubius Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced that Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM genetically engineers and cultures Red Cell Therapeutics to create selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Rubius’ initial product candidates are designed to activate and expand immune system function to fight cancer and modulate the immune system to induce tolerance for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Rubius Therapeutics’ manufacturing site was recently named 2020 Top 5 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island among medium-sized companies by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

