Magnite to Present at November Virtual Financial Conferences

Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, announced that management will be presenting at the following financial conferences:

Company management will be hosting meetings at the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 17th

Michael Barrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18th at 3:20 pm eastern time;

Mr. Barrett will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19th at 11:00 am eastern time;

A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project’s programmatic expertise with Telaria’s leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

