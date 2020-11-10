 

Arco Platform Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 30th, 2020

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30th, 2020, following the close of the market on Monday, November 30th, 2020. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 3181 8565 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 30th, 2020. An audio replay of the call will be available through December 7th, 2020 by dialing +55 (11) 3193 1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Arco Platform Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 30, 2020