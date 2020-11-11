 

Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on November 16, 2020

THE COLONY, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, announced that it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 16, 2020, after market close.

Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-866-548-4713 within the U.S. or 1-323-794-2093 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 2631839. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com/.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on Quest’s investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 2631839. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 16, 2020, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Monday, November 30, 2020. For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.qrhc.com .

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC - Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424


