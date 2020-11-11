

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020

- First virtual Annual General Meeting with high participation of 57.82 %

- Dr. Alexander Granderath and Lars Wittan newly elected to the Supervisory Board

- Obotritia Capital KGaA's motion to withdraw confidence from CEO/CFO Rüdiger Andreas Günther accepted

- Supervisory Board revokes the appointment of Günther with immediate effect



Berlin, November 11, 2020 - Yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), expert for secure digital communication, which was held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic, was well received by shareholders. A total of 63.93% of the capital was registered to participate, and 57.82% of the votes were cast.

The discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board was carried out in the form of individual discharge. The discharge of the Chairman of the Board of Management, Rüdiger Andreas Günther, was refused, in contrast to the resolution proposed by the Supervisory Board, while that of the Management Board members Patricius de Gruyter and Sven Meise was approved by a majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were also discharged by a majority. Dr. Alexander Granderath and Lars Wittan were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board, Botho Oppermann and Dr. Mathias Schindl are leaving the Board. In addition, the confidence in CEO/CFO Rüdiger Andreas Günther was withdrawn. The relevant item on the agenda had been added at the request of the shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which holds around 28% of the share capital of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG. All other items on the agenda were also approved by a majority.