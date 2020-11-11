 

DGAP-News Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 18:59  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020

11.11.2020 / 18:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

P R E S S   R E L E A S E


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020

- First virtual Annual General Meeting with high participation of 57.82 %
- Dr. Alexander Granderath and Lars Wittan newly elected to the Supervisory Board
- Obotritia Capital KGaA's motion to withdraw confidence from CEO/CFO Rüdiger Andreas Günther accepted
- Supervisory Board revokes the appointment of Günther with immediate effect

Berlin, November 11, 2020 - Yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), expert for secure digital communication, which was held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic, was well received by shareholders. A total of 63.93% of the capital was registered to participate, and 57.82% of the votes were cast.

The discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board was carried out in the form of individual discharge. The discharge of the Chairman of the Board of Management, Rüdiger Andreas Günther, was refused, in contrast to the resolution proposed by the Supervisory Board, while that of the Management Board members Patricius de Gruyter and Sven Meise was approved by a majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were also discharged by a majority. Dr. Alexander Granderath and Lars Wittan were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board, Botho Oppermann and Dr. Mathias Schindl are leaving the Board. In addition, the confidence in CEO/CFO Rüdiger Andreas Günther was withdrawn. The relevant item on the agenda had been added at the request of the shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which holds around 28% of the share capital of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG. All other items on the agenda were also approved by a majority.

Seite 1 von 3
Francotyp-Postalia Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Francotyp-Postalia -- Kurz vor dem Breakout
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020 DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020 11.11.2020 / 18:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. P …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um ...
DGAP-News: PNE AG mit erfolgreicher operativer Entwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Abstimmungsergebnisse der Hauptversammlung 2020 (deutsch)
18:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Abstimmungsergebnisse der Hauptversammlung 2020
17:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Aufsichtsrat beruft den Vorstandsvorsitzenden Rüdiger Andreas Günther ab und ernennt Carsten Lind zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden (deutsch)
17:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Aufsichtsrat beruft den Vorstandsvorsitzenden Rüdiger Andreas Günther ab und ernennt Carsten Lind zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden
17:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board dismisses CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther and appoints Carsten Lind as new CEO
11:50 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (deutsch)
09.11.20
Francotyp-Postalia: „Unternehmen zeigt im Corona-Jahr 2020 eine sehr robuste Entwicklung”
09.11.20
DGAP-News: FP mit robusten Zahlen in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 trotz Corona-Pandemie (deutsch)
09.11.20
DGAP-News: FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic
09.11.20
DGAP-News: FP mit robusten Zahlen in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 trotz Corona-Pandemie

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:50 Uhr
1.698
Francotyp-Postalia -- Kurz vor dem Breakout