Minera IRL Requested Halt of Share Trading
LIMA, Peru, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company"), (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) announces that trading of its shares on the
Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has been halted today at the Company’s request pending the release of material news by the Company. The Lima Stock Exchange (“BVL”) has also halted
trading.
The Company intends to disseminate a press release describing the material news tomorrow morning.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Minera IRL Limited
Gerardo Pérez
Executive Chairman
+51 1 418 - 1230
Diego Benavides
CEO and Director
|+51 1 418 - 1230
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.
