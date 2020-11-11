Minera IRL Requested Halt of Share Trading

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company"), (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) announces that trading of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has been halted today at the Company’s request pending the release of material news by the Company. The Lima Stock Exchange (“BVL”) has also halted trading.



The Company intends to disseminate a press release describing the material news tomorrow morning.