American Cannabis Company, Inc. Announces Approval of Operator’s License by Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED)

On November 10, 2020, Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), approved the Company’s application for an Operator’s License, allowing it to now manage and operate both recreational and medical cannabis operations throughout Colorado. This recent approval is key in the Company’s plan to effectively roll out its management services to operators who seek to improve their overall business efficiencies. In addition to this approval for an Operator’s License, the Company recently received MED approval for a Suitability License, establishing the Denver-based company as one of the few publicly traded companies authorized to acquire and operate various cannabis licenses throughout Colorado.

Terry Buffalo, Chief Executive Officer of American Cannabis Company, commented, “We are happy to now have the ability to deploy our operational management platform across the Colorado market as we seek to continually expand our service offerings. We provide our suite of management services to those who may need guidance in various areas of business related to cultivation, retail or extraction operations. In having secured both suitability and operators licenses within Colorado, we now have a multi-pronged approach in advancing our brand forward in this market. As we effectively work to implement our growth strategies, we will actively deploy our management platform while continuing to pivot our business model and advance brand expansion efforts by looking at multiple operational acquisition opportunities.”

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. We are continuing to grow the Company by promoting our operational management services, and license the American Cannabis Company brand, as well as continuing to analyze acquisition opportunities worldwide. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: SoHum Living Soils - Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H Award for “Best Potting Mix”, The Cultivation Cube and the High-Density Cultivation System. We also design and provide other industry specific custom product solutions.