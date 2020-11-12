 

Wine Enthusiast honors Albertsons Companies as its 2020 Retailer of the Year

Company recognized for “its excellence in bringing the world of wine, beer and spirits to people in a grocery store setting”

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies has been named the 2020 Retailer of the Year by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

“On behalf of our talented wine, beer, and spirits teams all across the country, we are deeply honored by this recognition,” said Curtis Mann, GVP of Alcohol at Albertsons Companies. “We work so hard to curate unique offerings that set us apart as a marquee destination for wine, beer, and spirits.”

The Wine Enthusiast story can be found here. Albertsons Cos. operates well-known banners across the country, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Carrs, United Supermarkets, and Haggen.

A key part of the company’s strategy is to provide autonomy to local teams to customize their departments to meet the demand of the local community. In the Pacific Northwest, that may mean featuring a greater selection of Washington and Oregon wines, while in New England the wider focus may be on imported wines from Europe. As the magazine noted, the same approach holds true for local beer offerings as well.

The company has earned attention for setting up temperature-controlled wine cellars in selected stores that provide an exciting experience for discerning wine customers. Albertsons Cos. has invested in formal training for its associates to ensure that they have the experience to meet their customers’ needs. Albertsons Cos. also offers an exclusive, award-winning portfolio of Own Brand wine and spirits.

The credibility of the team’s knowledge includes the considerable expertise of Mann, who is a 20-year veteran of the wine industry. Earlier this year, he passed the Masters of Wine exam to become only the 53rd person in the United States to hold that title. Certified by the London-based Institute of Masters of Wine, members are recognized globally for their understanding of all aspects of wine.

The recognition from Wine Enthusiast is the latest in a series of honors for Albertsons Cos., which is the second-largest grocer in the United States. In July, Supermarket News named the company as its Retailer of the Year. In October, Store Brands named Albertsons Cos. as its Retailer of the Year for its excellence in Own Brands.

About Albertsons Companies
 Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

