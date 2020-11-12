Liquidia to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products utilizing its proprietary PRINT technology, today announced that Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 7:55 PM GMT (2:55 PM ET) on Thursday, November 19, 2020.



A link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s corporate website, and will be archived for a minimum of 90 days.