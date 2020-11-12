 

Liquidia to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products utilizing its proprietary PRINT technology, today announced that Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 7:55 PM GMT (2:55 PM ET) on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

A link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s corporate website, and will be archived for a minimum of 90 days.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

