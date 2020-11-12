 

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 18:00  |  43   |   |   

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Glenda J. Minor as a new independent director, effective immediately. Ms. Minor will also serve as a member of the Board’s Audit and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees.

Ms. Minor brings extensive finance and international leadership experience at Fortune 100 public and private companies in the automotive, steel and defense industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. She is currently Chief Executive Officer and Principal of Silket Advisory Services, a privately-owned consulting firm which advises companies on financial, strategic and operational initiatives. She was formerly Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the steel manufacturer, EVRAZ North America Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of EVRAZ plc, and has held executive finance roles with increasing levels of managerial responsibility at Visteon Corporation and DaimlerChrysler, as well as financial management roles at General Motors Corporation and General Dynamics Corporation.

Ms. Minor currently serves on the Boards of Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Albermarle Corporation. She also is the Treasurer and Finance Chair of the Capital Area United Way serving 10 parishes in and around Baton Rouge and was formerly on the Board of Africa Bridge.

“I am pleased to welcome Glenda to Schnitzer’s Board of Directors,” said Tamara L. Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Schnitzer. “Glenda’s broad executive management and board governance experience across different industries will add immediate value as we continue to pursue our strategic initiatives and expand our business.” Ms. Lundgren added, “With Glenda’s addition, four of our Directors are now women, reflecting our strong commitment to diversity and inclusion at all levels.”

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Glenda J. Minor as a new independent director, effective immediately. Ms. Minor will also serve as a member of the Board’s Audit and Nominating …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Schnitzer Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results