Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.11.2020 / 19:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Mellinghoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
niiio finance group AG

b) LEI
391200DI4LPLWVFRHW27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8332

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.75 EUR 18750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.7500 EUR 18750.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: niiio finance group AG
Elisabethstraße 42/43
02826 Görlitz
Germany
Internet: www.niiio.finance

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63549  12.11.2020 

Diskussion: niiio finance group AG -- realer Blockchain Profiteuer
Wertpapier


