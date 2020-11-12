 

Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced that the Company will present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. GMT.

To access the live webcast of Paratek's presentation, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/paratek/2291400.

Please connect to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the live presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast can be accessed for up to 90 days following the live presentation.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The Company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC (Almirall). Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a five-year contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) valued at up to $285 million, with an option to extend to ten years, to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax, FDA post-marketing requirements (PMR) associated with the initial NUZYRA approval, and the option to procure up to 10,000 treatment courses of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) for use against potential biothreats.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects and potential.  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties.  We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties.  These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations:
Ben Strain
617-807-6688
ir@ParatekPharma.com

Disclaimer

