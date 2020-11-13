 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA Approval for Sale & Use for the Country of Brazil and Enters into a Sales & Distribution Contract with Ecodiagnostica of Brazil

  • Victory Square Health’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test received Brazilian MAPA approval for sale and usage in Brazil and export to Mercosur Countries in Central and South America
  • Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease that affects humans and canines in Southern Europe, Central America, South America, Mexico and the Middle East
  • About 4 to 12 million people are currently infected[4][5] in some 98 countries.[3] About 2 million new cases[3] occur annually that if undetected and untreated can cause disabilities and death.
  • About 200 million people in Asia, Africa, South and Central America, and southern Europe live in areas where the disease is common.[3][11]
  • The Company has already received a sales order from Ecodiagnostica of Brazil for the newly approved Leishmaniasis Rapid Test

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc./Safetest (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announced today that it was granted approval by the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply (MAPA) to commence marketing, sales and distribution for its Leishmaniasis Rapid Test in Brazil and export to Mercosur Countries (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela) in Central and South America. The Company entered into a sales & distribution contract and formal partnership for the Leishmaniasis test with Ecodiagnostica of Brazil.

Leishmaniasis, is one of the world’s most neglected diseases and VS Health is strategically positioned to address this unmet need for quick and reliable testing.

Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease that affects humans and canines in Southern Europe, Central America, South America, Mexico and the Middle East. About 4 to 12 million people are currently infected[4][5] in some 98 countries.[3] About 2 million new cases[3] occur annually that if undetected and untreated can cause disabilities and death. About 200 million people in Asia, Africa, South and Central America, and southern Europe live in areas where the disease is common.[3][11]

