Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA Approval for Sale & Use for the Country of Brazil and Enters into a Sales & Distribution Contract with Ecodiagnostica of Brazil

Victory Square Health’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test received Brazilian MAPA approval for sale and usage in Brazil and export to Mercosur Countries in Central and South America



The Company has already received a sales order from Ecodiagnostica of Brazil for the newly approved Leishmaniasis Rapid Test



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc./Safetest (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announced today that it was granted approval by the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply (MAPA) to commence marketing, sales and distribution for its Leishmaniasis Rapid Test in Brazil and export to Mercosur Countries (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela) in Central and South America. The Company entered into a sales & distribution contract and formal partnership for the Leishmaniasis test with Ecodiagnostica of Brazil.



Leishmaniasis, is one of the world’s most neglected diseases and VS Health is strategically positioned to address this unmet need for quick and reliable testing.

