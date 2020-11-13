 

NCR to Host Virtual Investor Day

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day 2020 event on Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

NCR executives presenting during the event include President & Chief Executive Officer Mike Hayford, Chief Operating Officer Owen Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver and other senior leaders.

Event attendees will learn about:

  • NCR’s strategy to be a software- and services-led technology partner of choice to run the store, restaurant and self-service banking;
  • How NCR is shifting to recurring revenue and driving margin expansion; and
  • Why NCR is a compelling investment and well positioned for growth.

Investors are invited to register here by Nov. 30.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the event.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Disclaimer

