NCR to Host Virtual Investor Day

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day 2020 event on Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

NCR executives presenting during the event include President & Chief Executive Officer Mike Hayford, Chief Operating Officer Owen Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver and other senior leaders.