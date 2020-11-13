 

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) on November 13, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 20:25  |  74   |   |   


Paris, Amsterdam, November 13, 2020

Press release

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) on November 13, 2020

The Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) met today in the presence of the three new directors elected at the Group's Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 (Mr Léon Bressler, Ms Susana Gallardo and Mr Xavier Niel).

At this meeting, the Supervisory Board took note of the resignation of the Chairman of the Board, Mr Colin Dyer, who remains a member of the Board. The Board also takes note of the resignation of Mr Jacques Stern, Vice-Chairman, and of Mr Philippe Collombel, Mrs Sophie Stabile and Mrs Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker.

The Supervisory Board appointed Mr Léon Bressler as Chairman with immediate effect. Mrs Susana Gallardo becomes member of the Governance and Nomination Committee. Mr Xavier Niel becomes member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Supervisory Board wishes to express its gratitude to Mr Colin Dyer for the work accomplished during his term of office as Chairman since April 25, 2017.

The Board thanks Mr Jacques Stern for his work on the Supervisory Board since April 21, 2016. He was Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board since May 15, 2020, and a member of the Audit Committee, which he had chaired since June 7, 2018. The Board also thanks Philippe Collombel, Sophie Stabile and Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations 
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media Relations
Céline van Steenbrugghe
+33 6 71 89 73 08
celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa1 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group


Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stapled Secs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) on November 13, 2020 Paris, Amsterdam, November 13, 2020 Press release Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) on November 13, 2020 The Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) met today in the presence of the three …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 Clinical Trials Featured on ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
URW SE: Update on the conversion between Stapled Shares and CDI
10.11.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Results of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
10.11.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
09.11.20
Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, held in closed session & composition of the General Meeting’s Bureau
03.11.20
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October 31, 2020
03.11.20
Urw se - Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Held in Closed Session and Live Webcast
03.11.20
URW - Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Held in Closed Session and Live Webcast
01.11.20
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
29.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase
27.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase, and “AGAINST” all the consortium’s nominees to the Supervisory Board

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
130
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UNIBAIL-RODAMCO auf 'Neutral'