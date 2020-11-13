Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) on November 13, 2020

The Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) met today in the presence of the three new directors elected at the Group's Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 (Mr Léon Bressler, Ms Susana Gallardo and Mr Xavier Niel).

At this meeting, the Supervisory Board took note of the resignation of the Chairman of the Board, Mr Colin Dyer, who remains a member of the Board. The Board also takes note of the resignation of Mr Jacques Stern, Vice-Chairman, and of Mr Philippe Collombel, Mrs Sophie Stabile and Mrs Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker.

The Supervisory Board appointed Mr Léon Bressler as Chairman with immediate effect. Mrs Susana Gallardo becomes member of the Governance and Nomination Committee. Mr Xavier Niel becomes member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Supervisory Board wishes to express its gratitude to Mr Colin Dyer for the work accomplished during his term of office as Chairman since April 25, 2017.

The Board thanks Mr Jacques Stern for his work on the Supervisory Board since April 21, 2016. He was Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board since May 15, 2020, and a member of the Audit Committee, which he had chaired since June 7, 2018. The Board also thanks Philippe Collombel, Sophie Stabile and Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker.

