Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience

For the first time ever, Six Flags Magic Mountain , the Thrill Capital of the World, will showcase a drive-through holiday spectacular featuring millions of dazzling lights, festive holiday theming, and seasonal music favorites in an innovative, one-of-a-kind nighttime event for the whole family. While the thrill of the park’s iconic roller coasters will have to wait, this unique holiday experience will delight revelers of all ages, offering an exciting and fun way to celebrate the spirit of the season from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Experience - photo 1 (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to be reopening our park to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented and magical event,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain President, Don McCoy. “We have successfully transformed the traditional operation of our beloved Holiday in the Park into a new drive-through experience that is sure to delight guests and team members alike. We are proud and honored to help our guests create special holiday memories, and to provide a feeling of hope and a small reprieve during this very difficult year.”

As one of the largest holiday drive-through events in Southern California and the only one inside a theme park, the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will include eight immersive, distinctly different areas throughout the 125-acre theme park which will be filled with an exquisite palette of colorful twinkling lights, choreographed to festive music. Guests will enjoy distanced greetings from beloved holiday characters all decked out for the holidays, popular iconic holiday decorations, a drive-by featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and their helpful elves, and much more:

Rockin’ Universe in DC UNIVERSE features “dancing” lights customized to contemporary holiday music favorites in one of the largest light displays of its kind in Southern California;

Merry Lane, located in METROPOLIS includes magnificent, larger-than-life 30-foot brilliantly lit ornaments with thousands of twinkling lights synchronized to holiday music;

The Underground, a newly added section of the park this year, will feature several rarely-seen show cars from world-famous West Coast Customs’ vast collection, in a unique setting decked out for the season (car enthusiasts—get your cameras ready!);

Winter Wonderland is the site of beautifully adorned pine trees with red and white lights at Katy’s Kettle, continuing with fanciful “ice” sculptures and tree-filled white lights simulating winter-like conditions along the hilly path toward Viper;

Holiday Square is a kaleidoscope of breath-taking color, featuring falling “snow” and hundreds of thousands of lights on trees and buildings throughout the main gate area;

Snowy Nights will delight guests with its high energy vibe and contemporary tunes while marveling at the magnificent silver and blue décor of the area;