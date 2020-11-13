 

Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 22:08  |  73   |   |   

For the first time ever, Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Thrill Capital of the World, will showcase a drive-through holiday spectacular featuring millions of dazzling lights, festive holiday theming, and seasonal music favorites in an innovative, one-of-a-kind nighttime event for the whole family. While the thrill of the park’s iconic roller coasters will have to wait, this unique holiday experience will delight revelers of all ages, offering an exciting and fun way to celebrate the spirit of the season from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005690/en/

Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Experience - photo 1 (Photo: Business Wire)

Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Experience - photo 1 (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to be reopening our park to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented and magical event,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain President, Don McCoy. “We have successfully transformed the traditional operation of our beloved Holiday in the Park into a new drive-through experience that is sure to delight guests and team members alike. We are proud and honored to help our guests create special holiday memories, and to provide a feeling of hope and a small reprieve during this very difficult year.”

As one of the largest holiday drive-through events in Southern California and the only one inside a theme park, the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will include eight immersive, distinctly different areas throughout the 125-acre theme park which will be filled with an exquisite palette of colorful twinkling lights, choreographed to festive music. Guests will enjoy distanced greetings from beloved holiday characters all decked out for the holidays, popular iconic holiday decorations, a drive-by featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and their helpful elves, and much more:

  • Rockin’ Universe in DC UNIVERSE features “dancing” lights customized to contemporary holiday music favorites in one of the largest light displays of its kind in Southern California;
  • Merry Lane, located in METROPOLIS includes magnificent, larger-than-life 30-foot brilliantly lit ornaments with thousands of twinkling lights synchronized to holiday music;
  • The Underground, a newly added section of the park this year, will feature several rarely-seen show cars from world-famous West Coast Customs’ vast collection, in a unique setting decked out for the season (car enthusiasts—get your cameras ready!);
  • Winter Wonderland is the site of beautifully adorned pine trees with red and white lights at Katy’s Kettle, continuing with fanciful “ice” sculptures and tree-filled white lights simulating winter-like conditions along the hilly path toward Viper;
  • Holiday Square is a kaleidoscope of breath-taking color, featuring falling “snow” and hundreds of thousands of lights on trees and buildings throughout the main gate area;
  • Snowy Nights will delight guests with its high energy vibe and contemporary tunes while marveling at the magnificent silver and blue décor of the area;
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience For the first time ever, Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Thrill Capital of the World, will showcase a drive-through holiday spectacular featuring millions of dazzling lights, festive holiday theming, and seasonal music favorites in an innovative, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL
Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) ...
3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020
Full Results From AFFIRM-AHF Study Show Ferinject Significantly Reduces Hospitalizations After ...
Frontdoor Expands On-Demand Home Services to 35 Markets with American Home Shield ProConnect
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operations ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Enjoy the Holidays Safely at Six Flags’ Annual Holiday in the Park and the New Holiday in the Park Lights
28.10.20
Six Flags Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings