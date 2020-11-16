 

PAE to Acquire Metis Solutions, Expanding and Differentiating Its Intelligence Community and National Security Portfolio

Highlights

  • PAE will acquire Metis Solutions Corporation in a $92 million all-cash transaction.
  • The acquisition further strengthens PAE's intelligence, defense and national security businesses in areas of high priority for the U.S. federal government.
  • In conjunction with the previously announced CENTRA Technology acquisition, the combination expands and differentiates PAE's capabilities in intelligence analysis, training and program support for intelligence and defense customers.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to key financial metrics including organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow.
  • Metis’ business will further broaden PAE’s customer reach and adds additional attractive contract vehicles to PAE’s portfolio.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, today announced that its subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Metis Solutions Corporation, a leading provider of intelligence analysis, operational and tactical training and program management, for approximately $92 million in cash. This represents a transaction multiple of approximately 9.7x CY2020 adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for estimated annual cost synergies.

PAE President and CEO John Heller commented:

“This acquisition expands and builds scale in intelligence analysis, training and program support, all of which are well-funded market areas of the U.S. government and our allied nations. Moreover, the acquisition of Metis is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow. Additionally, in combination with CENTRA Technology, PAE will have significant breadth and depth across the Intelligence and National Security communities in capability and customer access.”

Metis is a leading provider of intelligence analysis, operational and tactical training and program management focused on supporting intelligence community, national security and defense customers. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Metis has more than 450 employees, a majority of whom have top secret clearances with subject matter expertise across a broad range of critical national security issues.

“We are excited to join PAE and its heritage of service. Our shared cultures of service excellence and innovation make this a compelling combination. Together, we will pursue exciting new revenue opportunities,” said Christopher Wynes, Metis president and CEO. “Joining together with PAE will help accelerate growth in our intelligence and national security business and enable us to pursue a broader customer base across more markets.”

