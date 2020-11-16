RAPT Therapeutics Reports Positive Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FLX475 in Multiple Cancer Indications

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced positive initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for FLX475 in multiple cancer indications.

-Evidence of Monotherapy and Combination Activity in Charged Tumor Types- -Company Advances Several Cohorts into Phase 2 Expansions- -Conference Call and Webcast to be Held at 8:30 a.m. ET Today-

Initial observations as of November 10, 2020 from the ongoing trial for FLX475 include preliminary:

evidence of monotherapy activity,

encouraging efficacy in combination with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (marketed as Keytruda) and

biomarker data supporting FLX475’s mechanism of action.



In addition, FLX475 demonstrated a favorable safety profile, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab.

“We are pleased with the early evidence of clinical activity of FLX475, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in multiple charged tumor types,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT. “Based on these encouraging data, we have determined that three cancer indications, EBV+ lymphoma, nasopharyngeal cancer and head and neck cancer, have generated sufficient early evidence of efficacy to advance into expanded Phase 2 evaluation. We continue to enroll patients and generate data in this multi-cohort, multi-indication trial and look forward to providing updates on all remaining cohorts and additional go-forward decisions next year.”

Scott Antonia, M.D., PhD., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Duke Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and a member of RAPT’s Scientific Advisory Board, added, “FLX475 is a potent non-depleting CCR4 antagonist that is designed to block regulatory T cells that interfere with an effective anti-tumor immune response. These data are particularly impressive as the immunotherapy field has long recognized T reg as important targets in oncology, but until FLX475, others have not been able to selectively target these cells in the tumor microenvironment without affecting beneficial cells. These data demonstrate that RAPT’s oral small molecule approach with FLX475 holds promise in treating a variety of charged cancers.”