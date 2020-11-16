 

RingCentral’s CEO, CFO, and Investor Relations Named to Institutional Investor’s 2021 All-America Executive Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced its executive and investor relations leadership were named to Institutional Investor’s prestigious 2021 All-America Executive Team. For the second consecutive year, the team achieved the ‘Most Honored’ company distinction and ranked in the top three positions across all categories in the software sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005439/en/

Provided by RingCentral

Provided by RingCentral

Overall ranking in software sector:

  • “Best CEO” category: Ranked 2nd – Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral Founder, Chairman & CEO
  • “Best CFO” category: Ranked 2nd – Mitesh Dhruv, RingCentral CFO
  • “Best Investor Relations Professional” category: Ranked 1st – Ryan Goodman, RingCentral Investor Relations

RingCentral also ranked second place in Best Investor Relations, IR Team, Financially Material ESG Disclosures, and Communication of Strategy and Risk Management Amid COVID-19.

Institutional Investor is the leading publication for institutional investors, including money managers and pension fund managers. Each year, the publication releases its All-America Executive Team ranking, which reflects extensive polling of investment professionals to name the best CEOs, CFOs, and investor relation teams.

“It’s an honor to once again be ranked in Institutional Investor’s annual executive study alongside companies like Microsoft and Salesforce,” said RingCentral’s Mitesh Dhruv. “Thank you to our investors and the sell-side community for the recognition.”

Additional information can be found here.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

RingCentral Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RingCentral’s CEO, CFO, and Investor Relations Named to Institutional Investor’s 2021 All-America Executive Team RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced its executive and investor relations leadership were named to Institutional Investor’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS Solution Introduced in Five Additional Markets
11.11.20
New Study Reveals Boost in Employee Productivity and Well-Being Among Companies That Foster a ‘Connected Culture’ in Work from Anywhere Environment
09.11.20
RingCentral Appoints Mignon Clyburn to Its Board of Directors
09.11.20
RingCentral Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
09.11.20
BT and RingCentral Extend Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Cloud-Based Business Communications
29.10.20
RingCentral Now Available in the AWS Activate Console
28.10.20
RingCentral Drives Rapid Video Meetings Innovation; Adds 70+ New Features to RingCentral Video for Secure and Reliable Business Communications
20.10.20
RingCentral Announces Fully Integrated High-Volume SMS Services for Rapid Business Communications
19.10.20
RingCentral Hosts Business Communications Developer Virtual Conference