RingCentral’s CEO, CFO, and Investor Relations Named to Institutional Investor’s 2021 All-America Executive Team

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced its executive and investor relations leadership were named to Institutional Investor’s prestigious 2021 All-America Executive Team . For the second consecutive year, the team achieved the ‘Most Honored’ company distinction and ranked in the top three positions across all categories in the software sector.

Overall ranking in software sector:

“Best CEO” category: Ranked 2 nd – Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral Founder, Chairman & CEO

– Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral Founder, Chairman & CEO “Best CFO” category: Ranked 2 nd – Mitesh Dhruv, RingCentral CFO

– Mitesh Dhruv, RingCentral CFO “Best Investor Relations Professional” category: Ranked 1st – Ryan Goodman, RingCentral Investor Relations

RingCentral also ranked second place in Best Investor Relations, IR Team, Financially Material ESG Disclosures, and Communication of Strategy and Risk Management Amid COVID-19.

Institutional Investor is the leading publication for institutional investors, including money managers and pension fund managers. Each year, the publication releases its All-America Executive Team ranking, which reflects extensive polling of investment professionals to name the best CEOs, CFOs, and investor relation teams.

“It’s an honor to once again be ranked in Institutional Investor’s annual executive study alongside companies like Microsoft and Salesforce,” said RingCentral’s Mitesh Dhruv. “Thank you to our investors and the sell-side community for the recognition.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

