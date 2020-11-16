 

Tikehau Capital Extension of the Share Repurchase Mandate

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), alternative asset management and investment group, extends its share repurchase mandate until 18 March 2021.

Tikehau Capital announces it has extended the share repurchase mandate signed and announced on 19 March 2020 until 18 March 2021, date of announcement of the 2020 annual results.

The size of this mandate is increased, from this day, from €75 million to €90 million.

As a reminder, this mandate granted to an investment services provider is carried out within the limits set by the fourteenth resolution adopted by the General Meeting of 19 Mai 2020.

To date, 2,416,120 shares have been repurchased under this mandate.

The shares repurchased will be cancelled and/or used for external growth, merger, spin-off or investment transactions, within the limit of 5% of the share capital in accordance with the law.

A description of the share buyback programme (published in paragraph 8.3.4 of the Tikehau Capital Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial markets authority on 14 April 2020 under number D. 20-0290) is available on the company’s website in the Regulatory Information section (https://www.tikehaucapital.com/en/finance/regulatory-information).

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €27.2 billion of assets under management (at 30 September 2020) and shareholders’ equity of €2.8bn (as at 30 June 2020). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 570 staff (as at 30 June 2020) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

Disclaimer

