Capstone Companies Reports Third Quarter 2020

Gerry McClinton, Capstone’s CFO, commented, “While the Company continues to navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, management remains focused on its year-end and 2021 strategic initiatives. Management will continue to react to the ongoing changes, but our long-term strategies will remain intact.”

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that bridge technological innovations with today’s lifestyle reported its financial results for the first quarter 2020.

Mr. Wallach added, “we are patiently awaiting retail markets to re-open to full capacity. Our primary focus has been on the re-launch of the Capstone Connected Smart Mirror campaign. We believe we are well positioned to make an impact on the Smart Home Market through this introduction as we approach 2021.”

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Limited, in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer product to retail channels throughout North America and international markets.

Visit www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com for information on our current product offerings.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements consist of words like “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue” and similar words. These statements are based on the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include consumer acceptance of the Company’s products, its ability to deliver new products, the success of its strategy to broaden market channels and the relationships it has with retailers and distributors. Prior success in operations does not necessarily mean success in future operations. The ability of the Company to adequately and affordably fund operations and any growth will be critical to achieving and sustaining any expansion of markets and revenue. The introduction of new products or the expanded availability of products does not mean that the Company will enjoy better financial or business performance. The risks associated with any investment in Capstone Companies, Inc., which is a small business concern and a "penny-stock Company” and, as such, a highly risky investment suitable for only those who can afford to lose such investment, should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Capstone Companies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Contents of referenced URLs are not incorporated into this press release.

Company:

Aimee Brown

Corporate Secretary

(954) 252-3440, ext. 313

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10-K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

Important Message Regarding COVID – 19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, Capstone is considering all recommended and required steps to ensure its employees’ health and safety in its workplaces.

We are following closely the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Homeland Security, State Department and local government guidelines and recommendations and the World Health Organization guidelines as applicable to our overseas’ offices.

We are committed to maintaining business reporting; however, we may need to modify the norm in doing so due to employees working remotely.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash $ 1,314,508 $ 3,131,249 Accounts receivable, net 211,509 13,459 Inventories 13,426 24,818 Prepaid expenses 113,636 182,782 Income tax refundable 794,838 220,207 Total Current Assets 2,447,917 3,572,515 Property and equipment, net 63,166 65,649 Operating lease- right of use asset 172,796 214,202 Deposit 11,148 46,021 Goodwill 1,445,254 1,936,020 Total Assets $ 4,140,281 $ 5,834,407 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 632,750 $ 635,593 Paycheck protection program loan-current portion 49,971 - Operating lease- current portion 61,675 51,174 Total Current Liabilities 744,396 686,767 Long-Term Liabilities: Paycheck protection program loan-long term portion 39,988 - Operating lease- long-term portion 124,207 170,998 Total Long-Term Liabilities 164,195 170,998 Total Liabilities 908,591 857,765 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares - - Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued -0- shares - - Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares - - Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, issued 46,296,364 shares at September 30, 2020 and 46,579,747 shares at December 31, 2019 4,630 4,658 Additional paid-in capital 7,049,128 7,061,565 Accumulated deficit (3,822,068 ) (2,089,581 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,231,690 4,976,642 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 4,140,281 $ 5,834,407 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues, net $ 709,654 $ 5,354,190 $ 1,765,189 $ 11,740,814 Cost of sales (535,270 ) (4,139,214 ) (1,521,628 ) (9,165,140 ) Gross Profit 174,384 1,214,976 243,561 2,575,674 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing 22,337 102,193 277,264 329,463 Compensation 362,706 381,795 1,139,107 1,138,960 Professional fees 99,579 112,687 339,816 353,293 Product development 75,948 81,060 169,133 260,823 Other general and administrative 113,026 169,572 364,941 490,835 Goodwill impairment charge - - 490,766 - Total Operating Expenses 673,596 847,307 2,781,027 2,573,374 Operating Income (Loss) (499,212 ) 367,669 (2,537,466 ) 2,300 Other Income (Expenses): Interest Expense (47 ) (3,206 ) (181 ) (3,206 ) Other Income (Expense), Net - 2,610 - 135 Total Other Income (Expenses) (47 ) (596 ) (181 ) (3,071 ) Income (Loss) Before Tax Benefit (499,259 ) 367,073 (2,537,647 ) (771 ) Benefit for Income Tax (21,222 ) - (805,160 ) (12,000 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (478,037 ) $ 367,073 $ (1,732,487 ) $ 11,229 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share Basic and Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.00 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 46,296,364 46,882,538 46,350,909 46,874,256 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Additional Series A Series B Series C Common Stock Paid-In Accumulated Total Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Capital Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2019 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,579,747 $ 4,658 $ 7,061,565 $ (2,089,581 ) $ 4,976,642 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 8,925 - 8,925 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (283,383 ) (28 ) (36,305 ) - (36,333 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (597,376 ) (597,376 ) Balance at March, 31, 2020 - - - - - - 46,296,364 4,630 7,034,185 (2,686,957 ) 4,351,858 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 8,925 - 8,925 Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (657,074 ) (657,074 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 - - - - - - 46,296,364 4,630 $ 7,043,110 $ (3,344,031 ) $ 3,703,709 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 6,018 - 6,018 Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (478,037 ) (478,037 ) Balance at September 30, 2020 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,296,364 $ 4,630 $ 7,049,128 $ (3,822,068 ) $ 3,231,690 Balance at December 31, 2018 - $ - - $ - - $ - 47,046,364 $ 4,704 $ 7,092,219 $ (1,197,912 ) $ 5,899,011 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 11,025 - 11,025 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (45,470 ) (3 ) (8,612 ) - (8,615 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (345,340 ) (345,340 ) Balance at March 31, 2019 - - - - - - 47,000,894 4,701 7,094,632 (1,543,252 ) 5,556,081 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 11,025 - 11,025 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (168,530 ) (17 ) (27,246 ) - (27,263 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - (10,504 ) (10,504 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 - - - - - - 46,832,364 4,684 7,078,411 (1,553,756 ) 5,529,339 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 9,732 - 9,732 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (79,945 ) (7 ) (11,630 ) - (11,637 ) Net Loss - - - - - - - - - 367,073 367,073 Balance at September 30, 2019 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,752,419 $ 4,677 $ 7,076,513 $ (1,186,683 ) $ 5,894,507 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income (Loss) $ (1,732,487 ) $ 11,229 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,222 33,072 Stock based compensation expense 23,868 31,782 Noncash lease expense 41,406 - Unpaid accrued interest on paycheck protection program loan 359 - Goodwill impairment charge 490,766 - Benefit for deferred income tax - (12,000 ) Increase in accounts receivable, net (198,050 ) (2,087,830 ) Decrease in inventories 11,392 27,497 Decrease in prepaid expense 69,146 107,359 Decrease in deposits 34,873 75,912 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,843 ) 454,004 Decrease in deferred rent incentive - (75,315 ) Increase in income tax refundable (574,631 ) - Decrease in operating lease liabilities (36,290 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (1,854,269 ) (1,434,290 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (15,739 ) (34,123 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,739 ) (34,123 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from loan under paycheck protection program 89,600 - Repurchase of Shares (36,333 ) (47,515 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 53,267 (47,515 ) Net Decrease in Cash (1,816,741 ) (1,515,928 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 3,131,249 3,822,359 Cash at End of Period $ 1,314,508 $ 2,306,431 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ - $ 3,206 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005881/en/