Chi-Med Announces US$100 Million Equity Investment by CPP Investments

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“ Chi-Med ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of US$100 million of shares at a price equivalent to US$30 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) via a private placement to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”).

Mr. Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Chi-Med, said, “We are very pleased to welcome CPP Investments as a shareholder. CPP Investments’ focus on building long-term value and its experience in healthcare investing make it an important global strategic partner to Chi-Med. We look forward to building on the partnership as we work, during the next six months, to launch both surufatinib and savolitinib in China, subject to approval, as well as submit our first U.S. NDA on surufatinib.”

Mr. Agus Tandiono, Managing Director and Head of Fundamental Equities Asia at CPP Investments, said, “This placement aligns with CPP Investments’ focus on providing strategic, long-term capital to industry leading companies where we can participate in the future success of the business and help create greater value through ongoing partnership. We look forward to supporting Chi-Med’s work on innovation in oncology treatment.”

Chi-Med will receive all proceeds from this private placement of the equivalent of 3,333,334 ADSs, which will fund ongoing research and clinical development and support the further growth of its commercialization capabilities both in China and globally.

Description of Share Capital and Securities Regulation

Chi-Med has agreed to issue 16,666,670 ordinary shares, par value US$0.10 each (the “Shares”), pursuant to the private placement. The Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of Chi-Med. Each ADS represents five Shares.

The securities to be sold in the private placement will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. Subject to certain conditions, the Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the Shares sold in the private placement to facilitate future resales by CPP Investments. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus. CPP Investments has the right to appoint an observer and a representative director to the board of directors of the Company upon achieving certain ownership thresholds in the future.