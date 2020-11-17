 

Magellan Healthcare Offers Mental Health Resources to Provide Support During the Holiday Season

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty health subsidiary of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced programs and resources to support individuals as they manage the holidays amidst a global pandemic.

“COVID-19 has dramatically changed how we typically celebrate holidays, special events and celebrations. For many people, cherished traditions and religious events may be canceled due to the virus, making the holidays especially difficult to manage,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “In addition, we typically see an increase in mental health challenges during the holidays such as substance abuse relapses, suicide attempts and depression. This holiday season will be unlike any previous year, and we anticipate a significant increase in the need for mental health support.”

Upcoming Virtual Events

  • Thursday, December 3, 2020, 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET: Join this webinar, moderated by Caroline Carney, M.D., chief medical officer of Magellan Health, featuring Candice Tate, M.D., MBA, Magellan Healthcare medical director; and Barbara Corn, Magellan Rx Management vice president, physician and clinical operations, as they discuss emotional wellness during COVID-19 and the holidays. Register here.
  • Thursday, December 10, 2020, 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET: Join the December #bhXPERT Twitter chat on coping with the holidays during COVID-19 with special guest, Shareh Ghani, M.D., behavioral health vice president and medical director, Magellan Healthcare. Find the discussion questions, steps to participate and more at MagellanHealthcare.com/Twitter-Chat.

Additional Magellan Healthcare Resources

Magellan is offering a number of events and resources to help manage the holidays. Visit Magellan’s Holiday Emotional Wellness during COVID-19 webpage for event updates, downloads and more.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health, medical specialty treatment and fully integrated managed care. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

